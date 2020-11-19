More than 150 turn out to help build beds for underprivileged children (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The first partnership between the United Way of North Talladega County and Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a Gadsden-based nonprofit that provides beds for children who have never had one, has succeeded beyond all expectations, according to a press release issued earlier this week.
More than 150 volunteers representing countless organizations came together in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday to help build beds for the program.
According to the release, “Our goal was to raise $3,500 and to supply enough bedding for 30 beds. As of Tuesday (Nov. 17), we have raised $6,778 and enough bedding for 60-plus beds. This could not have been accomplished without the support of corporate donations, grants, civic organizations, church members, individuals and families.”
About 60 volunteers were initially expected.
The volunteers who turned out Saturday built 40 beds that will go to “children in Talladega County who either sleep with someone, on a couch or on the floor,” according to the release. “Individuals of all ages came to saw, sand, varnish, wrap bolts and assemble beds. Each group of individuals worked in an assembly line process directed by a core team member of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.”
Lowe’s Home Improvement was also a major partner in the event, according to a separate release from the city of Talladega.
Students at Drew Middle School in Lincoln collected money for bedding and helped assemble bunk beds last month.
If you want to make a donation, send checks to the United Way of North Talladega County made payable to “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” and on the memo line put “UWNTC.”