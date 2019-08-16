TALLADEGA -- The investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Javaon Tyreak “Casper Ramsey” Ousley continued into its fourth day Friday, with just enough information becoming public to form the root of a narrative.
The incident has led to nightly protests in Talladega, based around some persistent questions.
What is not in dispute is that Ousley, a graduate of Winterboro High School and a student at Alabama A&M, died of a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. Tuesday on a basketball court between Knoxville Homes, East Side Head Start and Edythe Sims Park.
The person who shot him was an off-duty Lincoln police officer, and there is at least one female witness to the events leading up to the shooting.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens is taking the lead on the investigation, but to date information regarding the alleged events leading up to the shooting have also come from two press releases issued by the Lincoln Police Department and a statement that Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson made to a Huntsville television station Wednesday.
Giddens said Friday the investigation is being handled just as it would be if a police officer were not involved.
“We are actively investigating, and in a case like this, I would not be making an arrest with the information that I have in front of me so far,” he said. “Of course, an officer was involved in this particular case, but he was off-duty at the time. But even if he wasn’t, I wouldn’t be doing anything differently.
“When the investigation is complete, when we have all the evidence, it will be presented to a grand jury, and they will make a determination on whether he is charged.”
In the meantime, the officer has not been charged. Giddens said his name would not be released until such time as he was charged with a crime, and again, this would not be any different if the suspect was not a police officer.
The first public statement from Lincoln police confirmed the officer does work for that department and states that at the time of the incident, he was off-duty and was near Knoxville on personal business. The release also confirmed that the officer suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was treated and released at a local hospital.
He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The second release specified that the personal business involved a Facebook Marketplace transaction and said the off-duty officer was transported to the hospital by a Talladega police officer who responded to the call. “A female witness was on scene at the time of occurrence,” according to the second release.
The second release concludes, “In response to multiple false rumors and unacceptable death threats directed toward our officers and their families, we would like the following to be known. No female officer was involved. No female informant was involved. No undercover officer was involved.
“We hope that this will help inform the public of the facts that we are able to provide at this time. We look forward to a full and transparent investigation into the facts of this critical incident.”
In a statement to the ABC television affiliate in Huntsville, Watson, the Lincoln mayor, added a couple of details. Ousley was meeting with a woman to sell something after arranging the sale on Facebook. The off-duty officer was a family member of the woman’s, and he was brought along because of other recent robberies.
The off-duty officer saw Ousley attempt to rob his relative and stepped in, according to Watson. Ousley fired the shot that wounded the officer, and the officer returned fire, killing Ousley.
Giddens confirmed there were two guns recovered from the scene of the shooting, one allegedly belonging to Ousley and the other belonging to the police officer. He also confirmed that Ousley appeared to have been shot in the head “based on what I saw. The state pathologist will make a final determination on that, but I believe he was shot in the head.”
Rumors about what had happened began to fly almost immediately after Ousley was killed, particularly one saying he had been shot be a female officer, possibly one working under cover. Rumors and speculation along these lines remain commonplace.
In the meantime, Ousley’s immediate family is trying to process their grief.
Speaking on behalf of the immediate family, the deceased’s grandmother, Janice Ousley, said Thursday, “The family wants the truth, and we don’t want any mistakes. The truth is being gathered now.
“It seems senseless. But right now we’re just waiting on the facts.”
She said the family also wished to thank the community for all the support that had been shown over the past few days, but added that Ousley’s immediate family was not involved in the nightly marches in Talladega since the shooting.
The Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County NAACP, said that organization was not involved in the protest marches either. Most of the people who spoke at the first march identified themselves as aunts or cousins of Ousley’s.
Ousley’s funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at Africa Baptist Church in Talladega. Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
He will also be remembered at a prayer vigil at the Alabama A&M Quad today at 5 p.m. There will be a balloon release Monday at 6 p.m. at the basketball court next to Edythe Sims Park, near where the shooting occurred.