MOODY -- J&M Exotic Foods announced it is expanding its operations in Moody, doubling the size of its facility and adding 11 new jobs.
“St. Clair County and the city of Moody have always been supportive of our efforts at J&M,” said Jeff Johnston, company president. “We appreciate our community and proudly call Moody home.”
Officials said the $2 million capital investment is a result of the company’s growing customer base.
“It is great to see our local companies grow and expand in our area,” said Mayor Joe Lee. “J&M Exotic Foods has been in Moody since 2004, and we congratulate them on their continued success and growth.”
Officials said work on the project will begin soon, and it should be completed in the summer of 2021.
“The investment and growth at J&M Exotic Foods is great news,” said St. Clair County Commissioner Ricky Parker, who represents the Moody area. “As a county, we always want to work together and increase opportunities for St. Clair County residents.”
The Moody City Council approved tax incentives to help move the expansion forward.
Officials said the expansion project is expected to generate more than $385,000 for area schools during the next 10 years.