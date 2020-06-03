Moody police officer shot dead answering call at hotel Wednesday night

MOODY -- A Moody police officer is dead Wednesday morning following an incident at the Super 8 late Tuesday.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell has confirmed that Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, of Alabaster, died from gunshot wounds late Tuesday. Russell said Williams was responding to a call from the Super 8 when shots were reported fired.
Russell said Williams was then transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his wounds at 10:22 p.m.
Russell said that Williams’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for examination Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the Moody Police Department sent out a call for backup from all area agencies. Officers from other departments also responded, including Talladega, Lincoln, Pell City and Leeds police. Deputies from St. Clair and Jefferson counties also responded.
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said his department has two suspects in custody, one male and one female. He said the department is not releasing any more information at this time.
Attempts to reach St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray were not successful Wednesday morning.
Further coverage of this incident will appear in The Daily Home and the St. Clair Times and on the websites and Facebook pages for both papers as it becomes available.
Staff Writer Chris Norwood also contributed to this story.