Moody football shutting down for 2 weeks following positive COVID tests

MOODY -- Two people closely associated with the Moody High School football program recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Players and coaches will be quarantined over the next two weeks before they can resume their daily activities and return to practice and games.
Head coach Adam Wallace said he plans to have frequent video calls with his team in order to stay in touch with players and staff. He said he has already gone over last Friday night’s game footage against Elmore County through a video conference call with the Blue Devils. Moody dropped the game 27-7.
Wallace also said he plans to continue to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines set by the AHSAA and CDC as closely as possible in order to keep his players and staff safe.
Wallace and Moody Principal Christopher Walters have reached an agreement with the Alabama High School Athletic Association to ensure the Blue Devils are able to play all of their region games.
“The AHSAA has been great to work with,” Walters said. “Hayden High School has (its) Week 10 open. We were supposed to play Springville (that week), and (Springville) very graciously agreed to let us not play them, so we’re going to play Hayden (during) Week 10.”
Wallace added the Blue Devils are attempting to reschedule the non-region John Carroll game that was scheduled this Friday at Moody. This year’s Moody-Springville game was scheduled for Springville. Because of the schedule alteration, Moody has agreed to play next year’s meeting between the teams at Springville.
While the football players are being quarantined, they will be able to take their classes through the school’s virtual learning program, called Beyond the Classroom, that was implemented in March, when the pandemic first hit the U.S.
“Teachers do a really good job with Microsoft Teams,” said Walters. “They'll film their lectures and post it in Microsoft Teams. We've (also) been checking out computers (for students in quarantine) yesterday, today and tomorrow if anybody wants one.”
Over the next two weeks, information on Moody’s COVID-19 cases will be sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which will most likely perform contact tracing.
Moody is set to resume play at home Friday, Sept. 11, against Leeds at 7 p.m.