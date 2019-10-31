The Lincoln High School football team will close out the regular season against Montevallo tonight at 7 at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
The No. 8-ranked Golden Bears enter the finale looking to win their eighth game of 2019, a feat the Golden Bears haven’t accomplished since 2008.
Montevallo defeated Lincoln 42-24 last fall in the only previous meeting.
Lincoln will try to send its seniors out with a win on senior night. In the last two seasons, Lincoln has a 14-5 record and two region titles.
Here are four things to watch in tonight’s matchup.
Play to win the game
The game wasn’t all that Lincoln lost in last year’s meeting. Quarterback Javion Surles tore his ACL in the first quarter, which forced him to miss the first round of the playoffs the following week, when Lincoln fell to Alabama Christian 18-14.
Even though last year’s regular-season finale essentially ended the Golden Bears’ shot at making a deep playoff run, Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker doesn’t plan to sit his starters tonight.
“It is Game 10, and we aren’t looking past them by any means,” Zedaker said. “They are a good football team, they are a playoff-caliber team, they are the second seed in their region. This is like a playoff game. This is a (Class) 4A team that can do some damage in the playoffs.
“We have approached it that way all week ... We are going in to win this game. We are going to start our starters, and how the game plays out dictates when we will start taking players out to possibly rest them and keep them from injury.”
Preparing for Montevallo
The Bulldogs (6-3) enter tonight’s game looking to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Montevallo came from behind to defeat Greensboro (1-8) 32-26 last week to clinch the second seed in 4A, Region 3.
The Bulldogs are led by receiver J.J. Evans, who was named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Evans has been limited due to injuries, but he still has posted more than 600 yards and six touchdowns. Evans had 128 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Even though Evans is the standout on the squad, Zedaker said there are several notable players on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs.
“They have a Power 5 receiver (Evans) that has already committed to Auburn,” Zedaker said. “They have a 6-foot-4 receiver on the other side of him. The quarterback (Malik Inabinette) has thrown for over 1,700 yards. The running back (Deon Gilliland) is extremely strong and fast. He runs really hard.
“Their defense files all around the ball. They are sending a blitz package 60 to 65 percent of the time. We got our hands full.
“It is a good Week 10 game. To be honest with you, when I scheduled this game with (Bulldogs) Coach (Brandon) Wilcox, they were coming off a 2-8 season and we were coming off a 1-9 season, so we both thought it would be a good game. Two years later, we are two pretty good 4A football teams.”
Fast start
After back to back weeks of slow starts offensively, Region 4 champion Lincoln scored 20 points in the first quarter in its 34-7 win over Elmore County last Friday. With the win, the Golden Bears finished undefeated in the region. The Golden Bears outgained the Panthers 229 yards to 62 despite pulling most of their starters after the opening period.
“Last week was exactly what the doctor ordered and, hopefully, it continues this week,” Zedaker said. “We are going to need a fast start because they put up a lot of points.
“I hope our defense continues to play the way it has been playing. I would be as ecstatic as anyone in this state if we could shut this team out. I don’t think anyone has been close to doing it. If we can contain them and score with them, we will have a good shot at the end.”
Keys to victory
Lincoln’s defense has been dominant as of late despite not forcing many turnovers. Zedaker said creating extra possessions will be vital against an explosive Montevallo offense that averages 42 points per game.
“We have to take care of the ball,” Zedaker said. “We need to create some turnovers defensively. … We go into every game trying to get three turnovers a game and we are sitting on two turnovers per game in the last two games, so we are going to try to get those.
“I think we have a major advantage in the kicking game. They don’t punt much. They go for it on fourth down and they go for two after every touchdown. We may be able to steal some points with our kicking game. Our punt game has to be on.”