Talladega County sheriff’s deputies on Monday were investigating what appear to be two unrelated church burglaries, according to incident and offense reports.
Capt. Mike Jones said the first reported break-in was at Day Springs Assembly of God on Old Birmingham Highway, near Sylacauga, between noon April 16 and 5 p.m. April 17. The burglars appear to have forced open a rear door, doing about $100 in damage, then damaged an interior door worth about $25. They then stole roughly $70 from the church office, Jones said.
The next burglary was reported at Salem Presbyterian Church on Renfroe Road between April 14 and Sunday morning around 10:45 a.m. In this case, Jones said, the burglars appear to have entered through a window. Once inside, they took at least three candles from inside the church, lit them and proceeded to drip melted wax all over the inside of the building.
Jones said the other items listed as stolen included the hard drive from the surveillance camera valued at $200, a total of five surveillance cameras valued at $50 each, a Dell Computer and a bottle of Cloverfield water.
All of the stolen items were recovered by investigators in a wooded area near the church.
Both cases remained under investigation Monday afternoon, with no witnesses or suspects listed in either case.
Anyone with information about either of the burglaries should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the shefiff’s office website at www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.