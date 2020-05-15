Mobile company wants to convert old Lincoln High building into assisted living facility

LINCOLN -- A company has filed an application to operate a 43-bed assisted living facility in Lincoln.
According to a release from the Alabama Health Planning and Development Agency, Carillon Oaks Lincoln LLC has sent in an application to open and operate a facility specializing in memory care.
According to the release, the cost of the project would be $8,655,311.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Lathan Company has proposed buying the old Lincoln High School building to convert it to an assisted living center. He said the project is likely to bring 65 new jobs to the city.
The Lathan Company and Carillon Oaks Lincoln are both operated by Jerry Lathan and share the same Mobile address, according to information from the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
Watson said the company's plan is to remodel the interior of the old high school while keeping the exterior of the building the same.
“Their intent would be to restore it to a new-like condition,” Watson said.
Watson said the building, which sits across from City Hall, has not been used for many years and has deteriorated from lack of use.
He also said a new building will be constructed on part of the property as part of the project. Watson said the city would prefer to keep the historical value of the building while seeing it restored and used.
The building is owned by the Talladega County Board of Education, though the city does operate out of several buildings that were once considered part of the school campus.
County schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the board intends to sell the property for the assisted living center, but details for the sale are still being worked out.
Early last month, the Lincoln City Council approved a resolution giving its support for the sale of the building.
Watson said he and the council feel the new assisted living center will be a good thing for the city.
“We think it's very positive,” he said.
He said this facility would not affect the senior center, which operates out of the old cafeteria, the Lincoln Food Pantry, or the old gym, which is also used by the city.
Watson said it would, however, require Lincoln Head Start, the Boys and Girls Club and The Rock to be moved to different facilities.
Attempts to reach Carillon Oaks were not immediately successful.