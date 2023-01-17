 Skip to main content
MLK Unity breakfast highlights hope, unity

Talladega College president has a challenge for all

MLK breakfast

The 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast was well attended.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

His words were written, in part, in his own shorthand from the depths of a Birmingham jail cell.

They were also spoken, from church pulpits and city sidewalks, from the streets of the country to the many roads traveled to deliver hope of justice and equality.