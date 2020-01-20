MLK speaker Smiley implores Talladega to unite around education (photos)

A record-breaking crowd came to Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and to hear inspirational remarks from keynote speaker Terry L. Smiley, vice president of the Eastern Division of Alabama Power.
Smiley is a native of Talladega and was a standout basketball player at Talladega High School. He attended Birmingham Southern College, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and was also inducted into its Sports Hall of Fame.
King’s movement for freedom and human rights saw him leading the Montgomery Bus Boycott, founding the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, leading the Birmingham campaign and the march on Washington, where some 250,000 people took part in the largest civil rights demonstration in the nation’s history, which led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He was named Time Magazine’s man of the year at age 35, then went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
“He lead changes that people didn’t think would ever happen, things that had not changed in 200 years, he helped change in less than 13 years,” Smiley said. “He didn’t live to see his fortieth birthday. He worked to make life better for other people. He was selfless, and that is what I most admire.
“It is now up to the rest of us to continue the work that King began. Someone once asked my why we still celebrate Dr. King when he is so divisive. She said her grandfather had taught her not to like him, but that her best friend was black,” Smiley said. “Some people still work hard for the wrong things. We have to work harder on what is right. He could have worked for his financial well-being, for the well-being of his family, but instead he chose to work to improve the quality of life for all people, in spite of the bomb threats, in spite of the threats to his life, in spite of being jailed. We are all blessed by his gifts.”
The crucial area of that continuing work is education, Smiley said.
“When I meet with business leaders and ask what the biggest challenges and opportunities are, the answer is the same, all around the state. It’s always education,” he said. “So how long will we talk about enhancing our children’s education experiences, about improving the learning environment, about business and community support, about what is wrong with parents. People say ‘in time, things will get better.’ But time can be a positive or a negative. You can just sit by and do nothing, and nothing will change, or you can get to work to make a difference, to elevate our schools. We can all do our part, join together and utilize our talents for a common goal.”
The key to making change, he said, is the diversity of those talents all working together.
“I was on some great basketball teams,” he said. “At Talladega High School, we all understood the strengths of our teammates. We all had different skills, but we all brought something to the table. That included some great motivators who made you feel great about being part of the team.”
King worked to uplift African-Americans, but also to “unite and uplift everyone. Everyone had a positive role, black and white, man and woman, young and old. It took everyone being unified, and everyone having a role.”
When he was young, Smiley said, one of his uncles made him go to Sunday school, “and I fell in love with the church,” he said. “I now had a Father who gave me opportunities to do something new if I trust and have faith in Him. I always want to congratulate people when they turn to Christ. That’s the best connection you can have.”
Smiley challenged the Talladega community to use its talents to make things right.
“Dr. King said he would rather die at 36 fighting for what’s right than to lose his soul and live to be 80,” he said. “Visit a school, volunteer in a school library, hold a parent accountable, supply a child with a book. Technological change is placing a higher standard, but are our children prepared? We have to remain awake, but I am confident that that we will meet the challenge, and that the children will do their part. Education is the great equalizer. Education is power, and we need to take advantage of it.”
Directly addressing the youth who were present, Smiley admonished them to “value your name, have integrity, treat people with respect. Don’t be afraid to be great. Know your rights, especially your right to vote. Pray, work hard for everything positive. Let’s unite and use our collective gifts to overcome.”
Following Smiley’s remarks, Kelvin Cunningham pointed out that it is traditional to pay the keynote speaker a gratuity, which Smiley had repeatedly refused to accept. So instead, a donation was made to one of the organizations whose board Smiley is on, in his name.