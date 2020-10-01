Missed opportunities in final quarter cost Munford in 28-26 loss to Cherokee Co.

MUNFORD — Trailing 28-26, the Munford Lions needed to reach the opposing 5-yard line to continue a drive that would give them a fourth-quarter lead against Cherokee County in a pivotal Class 4A, Region 4 contest Thursday.
It was true not once, but twice.
It wasn’t to be either time, as the Warrior defense turned away the Lions on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to preserve a 28-26 victory.
The win puts Cherokee County (5-1, 3-0) in control of a top-two spot in the region.
“We told them it was going to be a 48-minute war,” Cherokee County Jacob Kelley said. “We didn’t know how close to 48 it was going to be, and it turned out to be every dadgum minute of it.”
The Lions (4-3, 1-3) racked up 420 yards of offense but were undone by three empty red zone trips and two special teams mistakes that led directly to Warrior touchdowns in the first half.
“I told the kids, we didn’t lose this game in the fourth quarter,” said Munford head coach Michael Easley. “We came out not mentally prepared and we made some mistakes that there’s just no reason to make, early in the game.”
On the Lions’ first possession of the fourth quarter, the team faced fourth-and-1 at the Warrior 6, but quarterback Jayce Harris was stuffed on a fourth-down dive.
Cherokee County drove the ball across midfield before punting it back to Munford, which took over at its own 20 with 2:55 to play. Quarterback Jay Tuck, back in the game after missing last week with an injury, needed only eight plays to put the ball back in the red zone, as the Lions moved the ball to the Warrior 15.
But two end zone passes fell incomplete, and on fourth down, a Tuck pass was broken up by Cherokee County’s Damian Ramsey.
Ramsey finished the game as the leader for the Warriors, with 148 yards and a touchdown from the running back position. He also completed a pass for a two-point conversion that turned out to be the difference in the game.
The Warriors scored on their first play from scrimmage on an 87-yard pass, and quarterback Cade Hopper finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Tuck finished with 257 yards and two touchdowns.
Three to know
Munford’s Smith duo keyed the Lions’ offensive attack, with 169 yards rushing and 80 yards receiving. Corbin Smith led all rushers with 149 and a touchdown, while Sylvester Smith added a touchdown of his own.
Cherokee County’s Caleb Malone scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown, a 20-yard run early in the third quarter.
Tuck completed passes to six different receivers on Thursday. Peyton Gaither and TD Parker both caught touchdown passes. Parker led all receivers with 74 yards.
They said it
Cherokee County head coach Jacob Kelley: “Defense, I’ll give hats off to them. We gave up some plays in the fourth quarter and the third quarter, but we played the red area pretty dadgum good.”
Munford head coach Michael Easley: “We had a good week of practice. I don’t think we translated it onto the field. We had our chances and we didn’t do what we needed to do to make the plays to win the game.”
Up next
Munford continues in region play, traveling to Anniston. Cherokee County will return home to face Handley. Both games are set for next Friday.