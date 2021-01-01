Miss UNCF Talladega College receives donation from mayor

TALLADEGA -- Miss United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Talladega College 2020-2021 Brittany Wynn, a Talladega native, recently received a $500 UNCF donation from Mayor Timothy Ragland.
The news was announced in a press release from the school.
Prior to receiving the donation, Wynn met with Ragland and local business leaders to explain the importance of contributing to UNCF’s scholarship fund.
“I am so thankful that Mayor Ragland and the city of Talladega contributed to my campaign to raise funds for UNCF scholarships,” said Wynn, in the release. “Many scholarship recipients would not be able to finish college without financial assistance. I am grateful to live in a city that cares and desires to make a difference.”
Said Ragland, in the release, “The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) taught us that ‘a mind is a terrible thing to waste.’ UNCF puts that motto to work by providing resources to help students in need at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, specifically those at Talladega College.
“At a time when social, health and economic issues are at the forefront of our national conversation, I am honored to play a role in the education of students at our beloved Talladega College.”
Serving as Miss UNCF Talladega College comes naturally to Wynn.
Many members of her family graduated from Talladega College. Two served as Miss Talladega College, and one served as Mr. Talladega College. At the urging of her uncle, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her relatives by attending the college.
The moment Wynn stepped on campus, she knew she “had made the right choice,” she said.
Wynn is a senior majoring in psychology. She is a member of Sister Circle and the UNCF Pre-Alumni Council. She has also served as team manager of the soccer team.
If you would like to assist Wynn in raising scholarship funds for UNCF, please contact Miss UNCF Talladega College advisor Anthony Jones at AMjones@talladega.edu.