Milo's in Pell City Opens Dec. 10

PELL CITY -- Milo’s Hamburgers has announced it will open a new location in Pell City on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The restaurant will be at 615 Martin St, N Suite 1 in Pell City and will be Milo’s 21st location.
Milo’s CEO Tom Dekle said the idea for the Pell City location came out of response to the Milo’s Burger Bus, which has regularly operated in Pell City since it launched last year.
Dekles said when designing the new location, customer convenience was the top priority. To focus on this, in addition to the regular drive thru, the new Milo’s will have curbside service available through the Milo’s App and website.
Milo’s Director of Marketing Mary Duncan Proctor said that due to the pandemic this dining room will not be open when the restaurant opens.
Despite this, the Milo’s Burger Bus will be on site taking orders and providing outdoor dining with standing tables 6 ft apart.
“At Milo’s our motto is: always strive to give ‘a little something extra,’” Dekle said. “Our fans observe this in many ways with the obvious being the little extra piece of meat on our original burger and extra fries tossed in every bag. Milo’s plans to give a little something extra in a number of unique and exciting ways during the grand opening celebration!”
Dekle said from Dec.10 to Dec. 12, first 100 customers in line each day receive a free menu item along with Milo’s branded merchandise.
Milo’s merchandise also will be available to purchase on site all day long.
Deckle said Milo’s will also give “a little something extra,” by partnering with The Children’s Place St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center during the first week of grand opening and No Kid Hungry throughout the holiday season.
He said a portion of every junior meal purchased during Pell City’s grand opening will benefit The Children’s Place, a local non-profit focused on the well-being of children in the Pell City community.
Additionally, Milo’s will have its bottled signature sauce throughout the holiday season, where a portion of every bottle sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry