Milo’s Hamburgers aiming for fall opening of new location in Pell City

PELL CITY -- Milo’s Hamburgers has confirmed it will open a new location in Pell City this fall.
Mary Duncan, the company’s director of marketing, said the plan is to put the new restaurant next to Little Caesars on Highway 231.
“We have been looking at Pell City for a long time,” Duncan said. “It seems to us that Pell City is a great fit for Milo’s.”
Duncan said a Milo’s food truck in Pell City has been successful, so the company feels the city will be a good environment.
Duncan said while the company is planning to open in the fall, she was unsure of exactly when due to uncertainties in construction times. She said the company would prefer early fall.
Duncan also said there is much uncertainty in general at the moment. She said the company is still working on some details, with more information becoming available as it settles those details.
Duncan said the company is excited to be opening the new location due to massive public demand for it.
“We have had a lot of people reach out asking us to come,” she said.
City Manager Brian Muenger also noted the public demand for the restaurant.
“Milo’s is a brand that our citizens have hoped would locate here for several years,” he said when asked about the new restaurant
Muenger said he looks forward to the location opening.
“Their food truck operation has been very well-received, and I look forward to them establishing a permanent presence here.”