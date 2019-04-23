SYLACAUGA -- Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, addressed a joint meeting of Sylacauga’s Rotary and Kiwanis clubs Monday afternoon and touched on a range of issues, with particular emphasis on first responders, the proposed Space Force and growing rivalry with China.
The 3rd District of Alabama has been hit particularly hard in the last couple of years, from the tornadoes that did more than $100 million in damage to Jacksonville to the ones that killed 23 in Beauregard.
“We take weather seriously, and the responses have been absolutely flawless, at the local, state and FEMA level,” Rogers said. “There were no complaints.
“After 9/11, emergency room staff all over the country were trained to handle mass casualty events, and a lot of money was invested in making that happen. Ten years after 9/11, you have the Boston bombing, and again, the response was flawless. They were able to treat 35,000 and got glowing remarks from everyone.”
That same type of training had been made available to emergency medical personnel in Alabama as well.
The Space Force, Rogers continued, “was actually my idea, not the president’s.”
Rogers is the ranking member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, which is in charge of securing the country’s nuclear stockpile, missile systems, etc.
“The president didn’t seem to understand that NASA is the research arm of the space program,” Rogers said. “There are also commercial space programs, and then there is national security space (program), which is our military satellites.”
These are the same satellites that make GPS possible and facilitate numerous business transactions, but their primary purposes are military.
“The military lets you use GPS and lets businesses take debit cards, but the main purpose of these satellites are to guide missiles and move troops,” Rogers said. “The military is highly dependent on satellites. You remember during the Obama presidency when they were using drones controlled by a kid in Colorado with a Gameboy.”
Satellites are essential for monitoring nuclear launches in hostile countries, like North Korea.
“We haven’t had a launch in North Korea in a while, thanks to the president, but satellites are still watching for heat signatures,” Rogers said. “A North Korean ICBM could be in Alaska or California in 15 to 25 minutes, so we need to know they’re coming or we won’t be able to shoot them down. The bad guys have figured that out.
“Russia and China know they can’t win a tactical war with us; we’re still the baddest cats on the block. But China has been working; they actually blew up one of their own satellites just to prove they could do it. And we were just twiddling our thumbs.”
Rogers said about 90 percent of the country’s space based military operations are handled through the Air Force.
“And that’s a problem,” he said. “The cultural indoctrination in the Air Force is to concentrate on air dominance, and space will always be a stepchild. When Congress doesn’t give them all the money they want, they’ll take the money from space.”
The new branch of service would be “nurtured in the Air Force” and have a relationship similar to that between the Navy and the Marine Corps.
“They’re in the same department,” Rogers explained. “Everything is separate, but they all have the same secretary.”
He went on to say that most information about the country’s military space program, perhaps too much of it, is classified. But after a bill to create the Space Force passed out the House, the Air Force lobbied hard against it in the Senate, “because of ego and not getting the money that they had been robbing.”
So a Pentagon study was commissioned and came out in favor of the new branch of service, the congressman said.
“The president is a business guy, so he had no problem with it,” Rogers said. “He issued the order on live TV, and the late-night hosts picked it up. Some of it was pretty funny. But it will pass as part of the (National Defense Authorization Act).
“It’s not about putting people in space. It’s about protecting our satellites from China and Russia. China props up North Korea, and all they would need to do would be to ‘dazzle’ one of our satellites for about 10 minutes or so. North Korea launches their satellites from trucks hidden in caves, so if we couldn’t see them coming for a few minutes, we might not be able to stop them.”
The Space Force is essential to “taking back space dominance,” he said.
Lastly, Rogers contrasted the strategies of the nation’s two great rivals, Russia and China.
“Russia is a big adversary,” he said. “They invaded Ukraine and next they might invade the Baltics, or even Poland or Romania. But China is playing a long game, they’re looking out 50 to 100 years ahead.”
China’s strategy is more economic than military, he continued.
“They are going to poor countries, say in Africa, and they are building ports in these countries that they can’t afford to build themselves,” Rogers said. “They will offer to finance those ports 100 percent, knowing the country won’t be able to make the payments, and they will end up taking them over.
“I was recently in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia and I found out about China saying they wanted a tracking station in Argentina to study the dark side of the moon. They said they would give the Argentinians access and use for 10 percent of the time, but now they don’t let them use it all.”
He also said the Chinese have made themselves indispensable trading partners with countries like Brazil.
“They’re buying so many soybeans from Brazil that Brazil is dependent on them now,” he explained.
“We need to make investments so they do not surpass us. The president gets that. We have worn our military out, our people and our equipment. It may take us 10 years to get back to where we need to be, but we will do it because we have to.”