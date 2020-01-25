Mike Bunn will present ‘Alabama: From Territory to State’ on Wednesday at Comer Library

SYLACAUGA -- Mike Bunn, of Daphne, will serve as the next guest speaker for the SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series at the Comer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The program is set to begin at noon, with refreshments served at 11 a.m. Library officials note seating is limited, so groups should make reservations.
Bunn’s presentation, “Alabama: From Territory to State,”will relate the story of Alabama’s territorial and early statehood years, according to a library press release.
“Bunn will tell of the remarkable changes that occurred within Alabama in a relatively short period of time, as our ancestors wrote a constitution, built a capital and petitioned for statehood,” the release says.
Bunn’s book, “Early Alabama: An Illustrated Guide to the Formative Years, 1798–1826,”serves as a traveler’s guidebook and a fast-paced historical narrative that traces Alabama’s important developmental years, the release says.
Bunn serves as director of Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort, Alabama.
He is also the author of other books, including “Well Worth Stopping to See: Antebellum Columbus, Georgia Through the Eyes of Travelers,” “Civil War Eufaula,” “Battle for the Southern Frontier: The Creek War and the War of 1812” and “Images of America: The Lower Chattahoochee River.”
The author and historian serves on the boards of several local and statewide historical and cultural organizations.
Bunn received his undergraduate degree from Faulkner University. He also holds two master’s degrees from the University of Alabama.
For more information on the program, call 256-249-0961, visitwww.bbcomerlibrary.net or email tthomas@ bbclibrary.net.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.