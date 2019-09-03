TALLADEGA -- The Mighty Men of Valor made its official public bow Tuesday evening before a small but enthusiastic and supportive crowd at The Ritz Theatre.
The group’s mission is to “teach men the principles of the Word of God concerning manhood: How to be a Godly man, Godly husband and Godly father.”
The expected outcome is to “change the atmosphere in the city of Talladega and surrounding cities,” according to fliers handed out before the program.
Created as a mentoring organization earlier this year, Mighty Men of Valor began with a core group of community leaders, including business owner Boyd McGehee, Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams and retired City Building Inspector Jerry Taylor, who McGehee said was really the driving force behind the creation of the group.
Taylor’s son, Josh (who could not attend Tuesday night); juvenile probation officer Cedrick Wilson; John Hendrix; and Tristen Booker rounded out the core group.
The next step was to recruit some of the leaders of student life at Talladega High School and bring them into the program as well.
In short, the group seeks to “transform the lives of men through the five pillars: love, respect, loyalty, commitment and consistency,” according to a short video at the beginning of Tuesday’s presentation.
Taylor explained that the organization was meant to benefit all young men. “If you’re black, or white or Hispanic, it doesn’t matter, we all need each other,” he said. “Your skin is only about an eighth of an inch thick. That doesn’t matter. This is about loving everyone.”
It is unquestionably a Christian organization, he continued.
“God said as long as the earth remains, there will be seedtime and harvest time,” he said. “We hope we are sowing good seeds on good ground in the right season. We are wanting to get a harvest from sowing seeds of love.”
Part of what the group hopes to accomplish is to present a more positive image of Talladega, including work on the roads and buildings around The Square, the recent championship won by the Talladega High School basketball team (three players are also Mighty Men), a face-lift at City Hall and the massive building projects underway at Talladega College.
The college basketball team also has championships to brag about, and enrollment has grown tremendously in the last several years.
“But to build on anything, you need a foundation of love,” Taylor said. “You sow the seed of love, you harvest love, you connect to an unlimited source of love, which is God, through Jesus.”
The group’s next public event will be a free men’s barbecue at Veterans Park starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28.
After that, the group will begin casting a wider net, reaching out to form a women’s group in October.
“You must have them to be successful,” Taylor said. “I’m 60 years old, I’ve been married for 36 years and I’m just now learning to be a good husband. Before, I just didn’t know how.”
Said Williams, “There has been a lot of discussion over the months and years about what to do and where to start. Only time will tell if we have the answer or not, but I’ll tell you this. Walking, marching, protesting, all of those were good things in their time, but now is not that time.
“Marching and picketing isn’t solving anything now, and it doesn’t bring us together. We want to be a voice. Often, young men’s voices are quick to talk when it’s time to listen.”
The first step is to listen to the problem, he added.
“The only way to really fail is to not keep trying,” he said. Other mentoring organizations had come through in the past, but most had not stayed. This one would be different. “This won’t die off until we die off,” he said.
For the students on stage, the top area of concern is a lack of things for young people to do in town. Suggestions included everything from skating facilities to laser tag and paintball courses, where young people could gather, fellowship and have fun while staying out of trouble.
McGehee said there plans for the program to grow rapidly, spreading to other Talladega County high schools, then eventually to junior high schools and elementary schools, then from there into the housing projects and into the larger community, eventually opening up to anyone between the ages of first grade and 80.
To become a part of the Mighty Men of Valor, please visit its Facebook page or other social media.