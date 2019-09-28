The turnout may have been a little underwhelming, but Jerry Taylor and the members of the Mighty Men of Valor are continuing their mission undeterred.
The group held a barbecue in Veterans Park Saturday, with enough food to feed a couple of hundred people. There weren’t nearly that many in attendance, so Taylor said the leftovers would be going to families in Talladega’s public housing communities.
“The Bible says not to despise a small beginning,” Taylor said. “Most seeds are small. You can pick up an acorn, and it’s only about this big, but it’s got a huge tree inside it that will produce thousands more acorns.”
“Someone’s gonna eat,” he added. “We’re just doing the same thing in a different way. When the people can’t come to us, we’ll bring it to them.”
The group’s mission is to “Teach men the principles of the Word of God concerning manhood: How to be a Godly man, Godly husband and Godly father.”
The expected outcome is to “change the atmosphere in the city of Talladega and surrounding cities,” according to fliers handed out at the event.
“We’re sowing seeds,” Taylor said. “We know if you sow good seed in good ground at the right time of year, you will get a harvest from it. We are sowing seeds of love here, and I know we’re going to get a good harvest from it.”
In addition to Taylor, the group is led by Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams, John Hendrix, probation officer Cedrick Wilson and Taylor’s son Josh, as well as a group of student leaders from the high school. Talladega Insurance Agency owner Boyd McGhehee is also a founding member, but was unable to attend the event in the park.
Between 30 and 40 people did attend, and Taylor and the other leaders shared their vision for the program and the larger community with them.
“We’ve got leaders who are committed to help,” he said. “It’s nothing big we’re looking for, just walking a little more upright. None of us are perfect, so we need to all hold each other accountable. We want to transform the lives of young men through love. When you’ve got love in your mind, it covers a multitude of sins. When you show love, it has a positive effect.”
The scope of the program, which was founded earlier this year, is already starting to expand, coming to middle school aged children next, then young women and older adults.
Williams said he wanted to be able to help young men who may have dropped out to get back in school, but also said he wanted to help adults who had dropped out some time ago earn their diplomas or GED.
“There are some non-traditional routes to secure an education if someone has dropped out, or if they have a record of bad behavior in their past,” Williams said. “We want to start up a network of organizations and businesses that are willing to help people get back on the right track, back into society and able to make an honest living.
“We’re here to solicit help. We need positive role models, not just out there in the schools, but in the neighborhoods, people teaching young men how to fish, how to hunt. I had no father in my life growing up, and it left a void in me and an insecurity in my manhood. I never learned how to approach a woman or to change a tire or to change my oil until much later. I wish had learned those things when I was younger. We are losing our masculinity. It takes men being around men to cultivate manly mannerisms.”
Hendrix said he had positive role models in his life, but strayed into drug use. He now saw the need to “fight back against the drug epidemic,” he said, pointing out that there is currently not a Narcotics Anonymous or similar drug treatment program available in Talladega. “I’m originally from Lincoln, but I say I grew up in Talladega because I hung out here, at the movie theater, at the skating rink. Now the young people here say there is nothing to keep them out of trouble. And this is not a black and white thing; this is a human being thing.”
Mayor Jerry Cooper also spoke briefly, pointing out that he had grown up in a house with no central heat or air or running water, and during 30 years delivering mail all over Talladega, had seen “everything there was to see. You can’t tell me anything I don’t already know,” he said, pointing out the importance of church and family to fighting the negatives mentioned.
Local business owner Tom Beavers said he had also made mistakes as a young man and paid for them with his freedom. But he said he was more than willing to work with any young person who approached him and asked for his help.
Talladega High School quarterback Nigel Scales, who was also wearing his basketball championship ring, also spoke briefly, saying “We don’t need to focus on the bad, or even focus on the good, but focus on making the bad better. If you want to help make a change, come on. We’ve led you to the water, now it’s time for you to drink.”
To become a part of the Mighty Men of Valor, please visit their Facebook page or other social media.