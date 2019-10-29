Mighty Men of Valor founder speaks at West Gate Homes

TALLADEGA -- Mighty Men of Valor of Talladega founder Jerry Taylor gave a presentation on the organization Tuesday evening in West Gate Homes to a group of mostly middle-school aged children; it was the first presentation the group had given at West Gate, and one of the rare events so far addressing both boys and girls.
By the end of his presentation, half a dozen young boys stood up and said they wanted to be a part of making their community and hometown a better place.
Each was given a dog tag with the core values of the Mighty Men of Valor stamped on them: Love, Respect, Loyalty, Consistency and Commitment. The group’s mission is to “teach men the principles of the Word of God concerning manhood: How to be a Godly man, Godly husband and Godly father.”