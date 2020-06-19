Michael Scales presents Father’s Day gifts to residents at Talladega Healthcare

TALLADEGA -- Michael Scales, who teaches Bible study and has been coordinating holiday events at Talladega Healthcare for a decade, dropped off Father’s Day gifts for the residents Wednesday afternoon.
The gifts included shirts, T-shirts, Old Navy Fourth of July shirts, blue jeans, dress slacks, pajamas, house shoes, socks, body wash, deodorant and, of course, neck ties.
Father’s Day will be his last holiday event at the nursing home until this fall.
Due to pandemic restrictions, Scales cannot deliver the gifts himself, but staff members Minnie Gooden, Lynn Hann, Brittaney Denny and Pearla Varnado were more than happy to help with that.
“We thank God for him,” Varnado said, “he really has been a blessing for our residents.”