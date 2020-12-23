Michael Scales, First United Methodist present gifts to nursing home residents (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Michael Scales has been teaching Bible study and bringing holiday gifts to the residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab for more than 10 years, but he has never seen anything quite like Christmas 2020.
Thanks to the members of First United Methodist Church, Scales said, every one of the more than 200 residents at Talladega Health Care got a wrapped Christmas gift this year. It took two days to deliver them all.
“My church, First United Methodist, came to me a couple of Sundays ago,” Scales said. “They wanted to be a blessing to the people at the nursing home here and asked me how many residents there were. They wanted to take care of all of them.”
The packages arrived at the facility in large boxes and trash bags Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’ve got gowns, blankets, shoes, body wash, shirts, pajamas, hats, gloves, I honestly can’t remember what all,” Scales said. “But everybody in here gets something. They deserve it. They haven’t been able to see their friends and family since March. I can’t even go in and I miss these people. But just because we can’t be inside with them, that doesn’t mean we can’t show them love out here.
“We need to put a smile on all these faces, bring them a blessed Christmas. They need someone to remind them sometimes that there are still people who think about them, who care about them out here, even if we can’t come see them. We want to be a blessing, and this year First United Methodist Church made that possible.”
He was particularly grateful for Pastor Minnie Bailey, who facilitated the whole thing, and Kay Spears and members of her youth class, who individually wrapped more than 200 gifts.
“They didn’t even let me help,” Scales said.
“God still shows up in these pandemic times. And He’s still in the blessing business. They (the residents) all believe and they need lifting up, they need to be told everything is going to be all right. It’s hard, they can’t see their kids or their grandkids. I’m just so thankful that I get to be a part of being a blessing for them this Christmas.”