Michael Scales delivers Mother’s Day gift baskets to residents of Talladega Health Care

TALLADEGA -- Michael Scales has been teaching Bible study and putting together holiday celebrations for the residents of Talladega Health Care for more than 10 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made that a little more of a challenge lately, but he did manage to get gift baskets to residents for Easter, and Wednesday, he said he made the biggest gift drop-off he has done yet -- to be distributed to the residents for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
In addition to gifts of nightgowns, robes, pajamas, loungers, slippers, house shoes, socks, other clothing and gift cards, Scales said he was also bringing flowers to be given to the staff and placed at all of the nurses stations.
His daughter, Tomekia, a nurse in Shelby County, helped with this year’s gifts, he said.
Mother’s Day is a particularly special time at Talladega Health Care, he said, because his own mother had been a resident there before she passed away.
“If she hadn’t been here, I would not be here now,” he said. “This is my 10th year, so I wanted to make this one really special. Plus, I just can’t imagine what the residents are going through, not being able to see their families or have any visitors. I can’t imagine what that’s like, but I am elated that I am still able to be a blessing to them.”
“People ask me how I do this, and I tell them Jesus said, ‘The harvest is plenty, but laborers are few.’ And He said, ‘The time is ripe,’ especially with this pandemic. It’s a way for me to acknowledge God for the opportunity to be a blessing for them, to put a smile on their faces during a time when they can’t have any visitors.”
Talladega Health Care Resident Services Director Lynn Hann said Scales “really uplifted the spirits of the residents on Mother’s Day. He is a blessing to them and to this community.”
Scales pointed out that the last Bible Study class he taught at THC was on the book of Job.
“Job lived through a pandemic, too, and lost everyone he cared about,” Scales said. “But he said he wanted his eyes for the blind and his feet for the lame. I’m thankful to be in a position where I can do something like that.”