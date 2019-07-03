Dr. Ronald (Rock) Helms Jr. and Richard Knight are the two newest members of the Board of Directors at Metro Bank. The appointments are effective Aug. 1.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to welcome Dr. Ronald (Rock) Helms Jr. and Richard Knight to the Board of Directors of Metro Bank,” said Greg Bain, chairman of the board. “Both men will be an asset to the Board of Directors and will bring valuable business and banking expertise to our bank.”
Helms has lived in Pell City his entire life. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and a graduate degree from The University of South Alabama School of Medicine, according to a press release. He is president and CEO of Northside Medical Associates, which he helped establish in 2001.
Knight has more than 35 years of banking experience, the last 22 of which were at Metro Bank. He is serving as executive vice president and senior loan officer, the release says.
“Both of our newest board members bring talent, knowledge and spirit to the table,” said Jason Dorough, president and CEO. “Metro Bank is privileged to have them on board as we continue to move our bank forward and continue providing the best bank possible for our customers, shareholders and employees.”