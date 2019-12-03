TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Public officials and law enforcement officers from throughout Talladega County paid tribute to four people Tuesday afternoon who demonstrated what Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and others characterized as true heroism.
Deputy Chris Rogers and Michael Oakes, Ronnie Ragland and Paul Wright were responsible for pulling Sylacauga police officer and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force agent Blake McGhee from the burning wreckage of his car following a traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 14, thereby saving his life.
Oakes, Ragland and Wright were passersby who stopped to help someone they did not know at tremendous risk to their own personal safety, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens.
According to Kilgore, McGhee and Rogers were both leaving a DTF fundraiser at the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Study Class in Talladega on the night of the accident.
Rogers was following McGhee when he saw McGhee’s taillights veer sharply to the left, then saw the vehicle burst into flames. He had struck a log truck that was blocking the southbound lane of Gristmill Road; Rogers could see the logs burning, Kilgore said.
Rogers called for backup but could not approach the vehicle because at that point the grass around it was burning as well. Rogers tried to get into the back driver’s side door when he realized someone else had gotten inside the vehicle and tried to drag McGhee out, but was not successful.
“It was too hot inside, and in addition to being critically injured, McGhee’s legs were also pinned in,” Kilgore said. “But Rogers said we couldn’t just let him burn up in there. They grabbed his belt and tried to pull him into the back seat, but they couldn’t.”
At this point, Oakes had also stopped to help and was able to break a window out of the vehicle. Ragland and Wright helped pull McGhee out through the window and carry him to safety.
The flaming vehicle was dangerous enough, but the fact that there was live ammunition stored inside made the situation even more hazardous. As Oakes, Ragland and Wright were pulling McGhee from the burning vehicle, ammunition was beginning to discharge inside the vehicle due to the extreme heat.”
McGhee was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston in critical condition and was still there as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sylacauga police Capt. Rondell Muse was on vacation when the accident happened and said he saw police and fire rescue vehicles from Talladega going to assist before he knew what had happened. He said Chief Kelley Johnson (who could not attend the ceremony Tuesday) told him to go to RMS.
McGhee has undergone several rounds of surgeries since then, including a procedure earlier Tuesday that Muse said went well. He might even be allowed to go home Tuesday night.
Several other public officials also commended Rogers, Oakes, Ragland and Wright, including County Commissioner Jackie Swinford, who said, “These four people did something you normally see only in movies. You think about what they did, and then look at yourself in the mirror and think about if you would do what they did in that situation.”
Giddens agreed.
“I have never been in that situation and I honestly don’t know what I would do,” he said. “But I do know I got chills when I heard the story. You know, in this courtroom, we see all the bad stuff, we hear about all the bad stuff on the news with mass shootings and politics and all that.
“But what we have here today is four men who did a selfless act. I looked up definitions for bravery and for hero, but I think the real definitions needed here are friend and neighbor. These people placed their own lives in danger and did it for someone they didn’t even know.
“They were willing to trade their lives for a stranger, they didn’t know what he did or who he was. They not only gave hope to Blake and his family, they remind us all that there is some good left in the world.”
Rogers was presented with a life saving award by Kilgore and a proclamation by the commission. The other three were also given proclamations and certificates of appreciation from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sylacauga Police Department has established a GoFundMe page to help McGhee and his family with medical expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, $2,730 had been raised from 18 donors. The overall goal for the page is $20,000.