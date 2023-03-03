 Skip to main content
Men’s Empowerment Breakfast draws a good crowd

The fourth annual Men’s Empowerment Breakfast at the Spring Street Recreation Center drew a healthy crowd last Saturday morning to enjoy a traditional breakfast and hear inspirational words from several speakers. 

This year’s event was organized and sponsored by A Distinguished Woman. Organizer Sabriana Swain said planning was already under way to make next year’s event “even bigger and more extravagant.”

