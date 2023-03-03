Men’s Empowerment Breakfast draws a good crowd

The fourth annual Men’s Empowerment Breakfast at the Spring Street Recreation Center drew a healthy crowd last Saturday morning to enjoy a traditional breakfast and hear inspirational words from several speakers.
This year’s event was organized and sponsored by A Distinguished Woman. Organizer Sabriana Swain said planning was already under way to make next year’s event “even bigger and more extravagant.”
Swain added “We are thankful for these men … Most are from the west side, and so while I may not see you every day, you are my people …We want you to know that we love you and we are proud of you.”
Maurice Kelly of Umbrellas of Hope was the emcee this year. Speakers included Talladega College SGA President Ashton Hall, Pastor Eric D. Richardson, student representative to the Talladega College Board of Trustees Jeremy Uptain, Pastor Leonard Taylor and Dante Truss, among others.