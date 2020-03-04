Men's basketball: Talladega College advances in GCAC Tournament with 101-70 win over Philander Smith

The Talladega College men’s basketball team routed Philander Smith 101-70 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at Callahan Gymnasium.
With the win, the Tornadoes (24-7) advance to the semifinals, where they will face Tougaloo on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Xavier Convocation Center in New Orleans.
“I am really proud of our guys,” TC head coach Chris Wright said. “I thought we dominated the game from start to finish tonight. Philander Smith beat us last time at home (a 76-72 loss) and we didn’t play very well, so for us to take care of business the way we did tonight was good to see.”
The Tornadoes are on a three-game winning streak going into the semifinals. TC won all three contests by 14 points or more.
“This is the best five halves of basketball that we have played in a row,” Wright said. “I feel good because I believe we are playing well at the right time. We had a whole new team. We had less than one point per game coming back from last year. Unfortunately, that takes some time to gel.
“We started out the season really well, then we hit a rough patch. I think we have been really good and I feel great about our chances -- not just in the conference tournament, but going to Kansas City (for the National Tournament) and having a chance to make a deep run.”
TC seemed eager to send a message early as it jumped out to a 21-6 lead. The Tornadoes shot the ball well from behind the arc during the opening run as they nailed three 3-pointers in a row, which included a 3 by Darryl Baker to cap off the run.
Baker scored eight of his 10 points in the first 20 minutes of action. The junior from Jeffersonville, Indiana, connected on his second 3 of the half to give the Tornadoes a 35-15 lead.
The Tornadoes continued to pour it on as they were able to build up a 45-24 advantage on a Ray Doby dunk going into intermission.
Defensively, TC held the Panthers to 38.5 percent from the field in the first half and 41.4 percent for the game. TC also had the advantage on the glass as they outrebounded the Panthers 37-23.
The Tornadoes held on to a 20-point or more advantage throughout the second half in their final game in Callahan Gymnasium.
Six players reached double figures in points for the Tornadoes. GCAC Co-Player of the Year, Morris Dunnigan led the way with 17. Phil Winston contributed 16, Doby scored 15, Edwin Louis poured in 14 and Richard Boggan added 13.
“I thought our ball movement was good throughout the game,” Wright said. “I thought that we were unselfish and that is how I envisioned us playing for a lot of the year. I am very happy that we are playing well now, but I sure wish we figured this out a month ago.
“All the credit goes to our guys. I am really proud of them because adversity hit us and a lot of teams would have folded. For us to win the three games like we did says a lot about the heart and character of our team.”
Dejalin Austin led the way for Philander Smith with 16 points.