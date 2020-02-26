Members of Talladega County chapter of Delta Sigma Theta visit state Capitol (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is committed to motivating the community to be engaged in the political process, according to a press release.
Members of TCAC’s social action committee recently attended the 33rd annual Alabama Delta Days at the state Capitol in Montgomery.
During this two-day event, Mayor Timothy Ragland (Talladega), Mayor Randall Woodfin (Birmingham) and Mayor Steven Reed (Montgomery) spoke to Deltas about how voters can stay engaged after elections and campaigning. There were also conversations about the Yoga Bill and Amendment One from some state senators and representatives who were present.
The Deltas heard greetings from Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon and District 83 Rep. Jeremy Gray before participating in a legislative workshop led by Shemika Brown, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Delta Days at the State Capitol falls underneath Delta Sigma Theta’s five-point programmatic thrust -- Political Awareness and Involvement.