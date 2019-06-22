TALLADEGA NATIONAL FOREST -- Over the weekend, a group of volunteers came to clean up the Chinnabee Silent Trail in the Talladega National Forest.
Such an effort is probably not uncommon, but this group was particularly invested in the project.
Simmie Slay of LaFayette, Alabama, worked on the original trail from 1972 to 1976, when it was completed, as a member of Boy Scout Troop 29 at the Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega.
“This is our trail,” he said. “(Scout leader) Moran Colburn started working on this in 1966 because we wanted a trail that was ours. We were the only ones who worked on it.”
He and some of the others from that era have returned on numerous occasions over the years to help maintain the trail. Slay is even quoted in a 1991 edition of Scouting magazine in a story about Colburn and the trail.
“Other people come here to enjoy the trail, but we are here to work, to serve,” he added.
When the Silent Trail was being cut, as part of the 28-mile Pinhoti Trail, Slay explained, 50 to 60 boys worked on the trail in segments.
He said they have managed to stay in touch over the years and have worked some 500 volunteer hours, sometimes with larger groups, sometimes with smaller.
When Colburn died seven years ago, the work slowed down.
“I feel guilty about that,” Slay said.
There have been attempts to come back to the area in recent years, but most of those have been thwarted by either the weather or, most recently, by the federal government shutdown.
The first four members of this particular cleanup crew arrived Friday morning and had already identified 23 dead or fallen trees that would have to be removed to keep the trail clear.
That will be a pretty tall order because Slay said he has Boy Scout certification to use a chainsaw but not National Forest certification. Thus, they were going to be working by hand.
Still, he said, the first three trees were removed in fairly short order, and work looked like it would continue at a steady clip Friday and Saturday morning.
“We’re trying to avoid the temperatures,” he said.
And when they are done here, their next stop will be the southern end of the Appalachian Trail in Georgia.
But Chinabee will always hold a special place in the hearts of the people who helped carve the trail in the first place.
“This was always our dream,” he said.