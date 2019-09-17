TALLADEGA -- Tuesday morning marked a special occasion at Talladega High School, with the first group of students who pledged their “Commitment To Graduate” four years ago stepping up to help a new group of incoming freshmen make the same pledge.
This year’s seniors came in wearing red T-shirts with C/o 2020 printed on the front and “On Our Way Out” printed on the back. The freshmen donned white T-shirts with “On Our Way In” on the front and “C/o 2023” on the back.
THS Principal Dr. Darius Williams explained, “The red symbolizes all the bumps and bruises, the trials and troubles they had to get through to arrive where they are today. The white symbolizes a fresh start.”
As the Class of 2020 did four years ago, each member of the Class of 2023 signed a banner with a brief note to themselves in four years as well. Those who had parents or family members present also had short, inspirational words from them added to the banner.
But this year’s freshmen also have an extra advantage that their peers four years ago did not: this year’s seniors. Those who may not have had a family member present had a member of the senior class write to them on the banner, Williams said.
“We want them to able to encourage the freshmen to stick it out through the obstacles and challenges they will face in the next four years, not to mention what they will go through outside school,” Williams said. “We want them to see the seniors saying, ‘We made it, and you can, too.’ We’re all one family, and if they are successful, they benefit their school, their communities and themselves.”
Houston Elementary School Principal Marvin Moten gave the morning’s keynote address, emphasizing the importance of a strong work ethic and pointing out there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome by a commitment to hard work and perseverance.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said he had never seen anything quite like this program in his 39 years as an educator.
“The commitment is just phenomenal,” he said. “And these students are very lucky to be students at Talladega High School. They have caring teachers who could have gone someplace else but are here because they choose to be here. And they commit to provide all the resources necessary for these students to be successful.”
Some 140 freshmen were called to sign their banner and commit to graduating Tuesday morning.