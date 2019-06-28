Leeds officials announced last week that the Texas-based mega-travel center Buc-ee’s will open its second store in Alabama in Leeds. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the store site Wednesday.
Leeds Mayor David Miller characterized the selection as a game-changing win for the city.
“We have worked toward this end for the past several years and being able to finally say ‘it’s here’ is most gratifying,” he said.
Buc-ee’s is the premier travel center chain in the country and by far the most sought-after by municipalities.
Buc-ee’s is not just about size, although its 100-plus gas pumps, 54,000-square-foot retail store, more than 200 employees and numerous superclean restrooms puts the chain in a class by itself, especially since it’s not a truck stop and doesn’t allow big trucks on the property.
More than size, Buc-ee’s boasts a unique selection of travel-related and outdoor merchandise as well as a huge variety of food and snack items.
“In addition to all the superlatives about the store itself, we found that the Buc-ee’s ownership and staff were delightful, down-to-earth folks to work with as we forged our agreement,” Miller said. “Adding Buc-ee’s to the list of premier sites such as Barber’s Motorsports, Bass Pro Shops, The Shops of Grand River and the soon-to-come Southern Museum of Flight at the I-20 140 exit makes this a true Alabama and regional destination. We welcome Buc-ee’s to the stellar lineup of attractions around the City of Valor.”