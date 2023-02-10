 Skip to main content
Medical training service provider opens on Battle Street

Cassi's

A host of friends, family and well-wishers came out Thursday morning to help open Cassi’s Medical Training Services on Battle Street in Talladega. The new facility will offer classes for certified nursing assistants, home health care providers and anyone who wants to learn CPR. Pictured above are Lakeishia Wills, Anita Mathews, Shastha Nettles, State Sen. Lance Bell, Princeton Swain, Samuel Lawson, owner Cassandra Lawson, Lawson’s mother Lena Swain,  instructor Kathy Mosley, sister Tonja Swain, nephew Javia Swain, daughter-in-law Shaquita Swain, Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill and Jimmie Thompson III, regional director of Carillon Oaks Independent and Assisted Living and Memory Care.

 

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

Cassandra Lawson of Talladega had long known that the she had a passion for helping others, as evidenced in her 16-year-and-counting career as a registered nurse. 

More recently, however, she also discovered a passion for teaching, and not long after that found a way to combine the two.