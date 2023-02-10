Medical training service provider opens on Battle Street

Cassandra Lawson of Talladega had long known that the she had a passion for helping others, as evidenced in her 16-year-and-counting career as a registered nurse.
More recently, however, she also discovered a passion for teaching, and not long after that found a way to combine the two.
Lawson is the owner of Cassi’s Medical Training Services on Battle Street in Talladega, which officially opened its doors Thursday morning. Previously, she said she had worked for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, and had started teaching CPR classes on the side to supplement her income.
“That’s really when I first fell in love with teaching,” she said.
Lawson saw a need for training CNA and people who found themselves responsible for caring for their elders.
“The most important things are to treat the people we care for with dignity and respect,” she explained. During preparations for the opening, she said she was also able to set up partnerships with the Talladega Career Center and Diversi-Care in Oxford, and also managed to reconnect with an old friend, Kathy Mosley, who will be serving as the primary instructor at Cassi’s.
Mosley herself has almost 30 years of experience as an licensed practical nurse, including 10 years at Talladega Health Care and 17 years in home health.
“Cassandra approached me, and I thought, this is a new opportunity for me, this isn’t something I’ve actually done before. I’m excited.”
Some of the startup funding came from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council in Heflin. The council awarded Lawson a $6,000 grant, and Executive Director Ciara Turner presented Lawson and Mosley with a check Thursday.
Lawson said she is in the process of recruiting her first students, using word of mouth and internet and social media postings, and there will be a scholarship box set up in the front of the building.
As the business grows and flourishes, Lawson said she would eventually like to add phlebotomy and medication administration classes, and perhaps eventually even LPN training.