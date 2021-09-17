McKinney shines for Winterboro in loss to Wadley

WINTERBORO — With 7:27 remaining in the first half, the reigning Class 1A state champion in the 200-meter dash, Winterboro's Troy McKinney, practically scooped the ball off the Wadley place-kicker's foot as he attempted the extra point.
At the next level, where returns are allowed, McKinney would have likely burst into the other end zone before the kicker even had time to turn around.
"There ain't no way he's not offsides," Wadley coach Shenan Motley said to the officials after the play. "He's to the ball before we snap it."
His block on special teams was hardly the first time McKinney showed off his speed in Winterboro's 43-22 loss to Wadley on Friday night.
McKinney finished the game with a team-high six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for eight yards.
McKinney's best work on offense came on the drive following his big play on special teams.
After catching two passes for 37 yards, McKinney delivered the final blow when he took a screen 23 yards to the house. The speedster outraced two defenders on the play, then hit a third with a spin move that completely dislodged the would-be tackler at the 5-yard line.
On defense, McKinney finished the game with at least six tackles, including three for loss and one sack. He also pressured the opposing quarterback at least twice, resulting in one incompletion and an interception.
His sack on first down sent Wadley 11 yards backward, and Winterboro recovered a fumble on the very next play. That, along with an onside kick recovery by Winterboro, forced Wadley to sweat out the final 7:30 in the fourth quarter despite leading by as much as 21 points with 8:49 to play.
What to know
—Wadley's running back duo of Jacob Marable and Jumall Buchanan torched Winterboro for most of the evening. Marable carried the ball 24 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Buchanan didn't find the end zone, but he did gain 129 yards on 14 carries.
—Two other Winterboro receivers found the end zone on Friday night. Senior Chance Dandridge hauled in one catch for 20 yards and a score. He also caught a pair of two-point conversion attempts in the end zone as well to account for a team-high 10 points. Sophomore tight end Kamareon Curry scored from 49 yards out to cut the deficit down to 13 points with 7:30 remaining in the game.
—While Winterboro's defense struggled for most of the evening, the Bulldogs played well once backed up to their own 10-yard line. Nine times, Wadley needed at least two yards, and Winterboro allowed a single yard or less on seven of those attempts. Wadley also attempted two passes inside the opposing 10-yard line. One found the end zone, but the other was intercepted by senior linebacker Devon Jones.
Who said
—Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield on the play of his defense inside the 10-yard line: "That just shows a testament to what our potential is. We have to play to our potential the whole ball game instead of certain situations."
—Motley on McKinney: "I figured he would (cause some issues). I've seen him on film. He can score at the drop of a hat. He is probably one of the fastest guys that I know that we've seen."
Next up
—Winterboro (3-2) hosts B.B. Comer on Friday night. Wadley (5-0) travels to Randolph County on Friday night.