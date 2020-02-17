McKinney duo shines as Childersburg cruises past Headland to earn Elite 8 berth

MONTGOMERY — Childersburg’s duo of McKinneys and their double-doubles equaled double-trouble for Headland as the Lady Tigers routed the Lady Rams 61-40 in a Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament semifinal this morning at Garrett Coliseum.
Senior point guard Eunique McKinney did damage across the stat sheet for the Lady Tigers as she finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals, six assists and a pair of blocked shots, while senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half to go with 12 rebounds and three steals.
The duo accounted for 77 percent of Childersburg’s offense.
“They stepped their games up,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said of the McKinney tandem. “All of our seniors are leaders on our team. They’ve worked hard all year. There’s nothing left to save any energy for. They played out there like their season was on the line, and I think they kind of showcased (today) what we can do when we let them stay on the court for four quarters.”
The victory provided King with his second consecutive 30-win season and back-to-back trips to the Elite 8, but the third-year coach was quick to defer the credit to his squad for those achievements.
“I’m just so happy for the girls,” he said. “They put in all the work at practice. We had a very good game plan defensively, and they really went and executed it. Headland’s got some good players, some really good guards that were on the all-regional team last year. We were really able to slow them down.”
Childersburg entered the locker room ahead 28-18 at halftime, but Lady Rams freshman Alexus Neal used her 6-foot frame effectively to put up nine points in just over 3½ minutes to cut the margin to 32-27. The Lady Tigers closed out the frame with a 12-4 run of their own to grab a 44-31 advantage going into the final period.
“We won every single quarter,” King said. “I think we led wire-to-wire. Our defense really carried us. It wasn’t the greatest shooting night, but that’s kind of how we played all year. We put up 89 shots. Anytime you get 89 shots up, you’re going to score enough to win if you play good defense.”
Neal led the Lady Rams with 19 points, 21 rebounds and two blocked shots, but King said letting her go off played into Chlidersburg’s strategy.
“Their three leading scorers (Jayden Blackmon, Amiyah Danzey and Adrianna Galloway) only scored 18 for the game combined, so if I would have known that going in, I’d have felt pretty good,” he said. “No 1. (Neal) had a great game, but with them having to feed it inside to her, it kind of slowed them down on offense and we were able to speed the game up the way we wanted to play. I thought we controlled the tempo and maybe wore them down a little bit.”
For Ke’Asia McKinney, her performance served as arguably her best showing since working through a knee injury she suffered in late January a week prior to the Class 4A, Area 8 tournament.
“I’m ready,” she said. “When I had gotten injured, I was scared because I thought they were going to say I had torn my meniscus or something, but it was just a badly-bruised bone. I know I had to bounce back, and they kept me iced up for practice. I didn’t practice until like a week later.
“It felt good (today) to know that we can put up that many points in that much time. We’re going to be better Wednesday.”
Four to know
- Childersburg eighth-grade center Aubrey Foy, who logged 28 minutes of action, pulled down 11 boards, dished out five assists and blocked a shot. Senior forward Jakiah Roston chipped in eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
- The Lady Tigers scored 36 points off turnovers and 19 points on second-chance baskets. The Lady Rams scored nine points in both categories.
- Childersburg outrebounded Headland 59 to 50.
- The Lady Rams may have had a better percentage shooting from the field (16 of 51, 31.4 percent) than Childersburg (25 of 89, 28.1 percent), but they came up empty from beyond the arc (0 for 7). The Lady Tigers drained 7 of 33 3-point attempts.
Who said
- King on his team’s effort getting points off turnovers, second-chance baskets and rebounds: “That’s just hustle. It has nothing to do with basketball skill. It’s nothing you can teach in drills. Second-chance points, playing great defense and causing them to travel and throw the ball away, that’s just heart. We’ve got five seniors that know that this is their last ride. They really stepped up today.”
- Eunique McKinney on the team’s performance: “We played well. It’s either ‘Go big’ or ‘Go home,’ so we came out here with the momentum to want to play to win and keep pushing ourselves to go farther. This is our last year playing (for Childersburg), so we’ve got to give it our all. We’ve just got to keep playing like we played today, stay in shape, eat healthy and get back on the court Wednesday.”
- Headland head coach Jy’Tu Blackmon on the loss: “We didn’t shoot the ball well and we didn’t really play too tough. That’s a big floor. I only have six varsity players, and my other one, my junior high one I brought, who I don’t get much practice time with … But Alexus Neal played extremely well under the basket, especially being a ninth-grader in her first year on varsity. They’re (Childersburg) a great team, but we are, too. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce on your side.”
Up next
- Childersburg (30-4) will meet Handley in the regional final on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Handley (24-7) earned a 47-41 win over Trinity Presbyterian (22-4) on Monday.
- Headland finished its season with a 20-5 record.