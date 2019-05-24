TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education has a new chairwoman as of today as Mary McGhee takes over the leadership role from Chuck Roberts.
In a surprise move during a called meeting Friday morning, the board voted 5-0 to name McGhee chairwoman.
Board member Jake Montgomery initiated the vote just prior to adjournment, saying the controversy concerning the board chairmanship rotation had been resolved.
“I think we should follow the course of order since we know this is in place that the chairmanship should be rotated,” Montgomery said.
There have been questions surrounding the board chairmanship for a while. McGhee has maintained the chairmanship is to be rotated equally among all five members
Montgomery held the post from the time of the last election in 2015 until September 2018. At a meeting early that month, Montgomery announced he was passing the gavel to Roberts, according to a story in The Daily Home.
Traditionally, the chairmanship has been rotated among the five board members, with each serving a term of just over nine months.
McGhee after Friday’s meeting said when she served on the board previously, the chairmanship had been rotated, which was the fair way to do it.
“I knew it should be rotated. Everyone would have gotten a chance to serve,” she said.
Nominations were called for at Friday’s meeting, with Montgomery nominating McGhee. The nomination was seconded by board member James Braswell. No other nomination was made, and the board approved McGhee’s chairmanship effective today.
Roberts was approved as vice chairman.
McGhee votes no on personnel
In a contentious moment during the meeting, McGhee cast the only no vote on personnel actions.
Superintendent Tony Ball recommended the actions to the board. He and McGhee got into an argument over his recommendations, which included resignations, employments and other items.
McGhee told Ball she felt like the board does not have adequate information to make a knowledgeable decision.
“It is your duty to present the board with the most qualified person, and that information is not being presented to us,” she said.
Ball said he had invited McGhee multiple times to come to the Central Office to talk about personnel items, but she had not.
“I have not been invited,” McGhee said to Ball. “I don’t have to come to the board office. You should provide me with the information. I disagree with you strongly.”
Ball replied back, “I disagree with you strongly.”
The board in a 4-1 vote approved Ball’s personnel recommendations.
McGhee said after the meeting she voted against the recommendations because the board should have more documents on the individuals in question.
“Do they have their teacher’s certification, background checks or whatever else is available? As a board members, we need that information to make a decision on whether or not that individual is qualified,” she said.
McGhee said in her previous years as a board member from 2003 to 2011, the panel always received copies of applications of those individuals recommended.
Ball said there are three sets of eyes from three different levels in the school system looking at applicants. The school principal, Central Office administrator and the superintendent review applications.
“We are all professional educators and we are hired by the board to do this,” he said. “I have no problem telling her I am not going to put an application in a packet.”
On moving forward with McGhee as board chairwoman, Ball said he looks forward to working with her.
The superintendent tried to point out that he wanted to focus on the positives in the school system during the 2018-19 academic year. “It has been a wonderful year,” he said.
In other business, the board:
Recognized school retirees Rebecca Beard, Nancy Chatman, Susan Cooper, Shirley Curry, Angela Estelle, Judy Estelle, Susan Gaskin, Terri Germany, Patricia Harris, Lillian Higgins, Linda Hodnett, David Lipscomb, Mack Madden, Karen Mann, Lisa Smith and Darenda Stephens;
Accepted the resignations of Anna Adams, kindergarten teacher, Graham Elementary; Benita McLean, English teacher, Talladega High; Larry Stephens, bus driver; and Barneka Johnson, special education clerical assistant;
Employed Dianna Hardy, gifted teacher, Graham Elementary; Zachary Smith, history teacher, Talladega High; Crystal Barnett, kindergarten teacher, Graham Elementary; Hayden Walker Lewis, PE teacher, Houston Elementary; Kyle Kilgore, math teacher, Ellis Junior High; Samuel Green, fifth-grade teacher, Houston Elementary; and Lori Carden, English teacher, Talladega High;
Employed Lila Cooper, special education, Summer Bridge teacher;
Approved a supplement for Amy Crow as Special Olympics coach for a one-time rate of $250 at Talladega High;
Approved extra work days for Joan Sandlin and Debbie Cochran, counselors, Talladega High, for 20 days at a daily rate;
Transferred LaKeisha Barclay from secretary/receptionist at Talladega High to itinerant instructional aide, regular or special education; Teresa McElderry from cafeteria worker at Zora Ellis to cafeteria worker at Houston Elementary; and Mia McMeans from bookkeeper at Zora Ellis to itinerant instructional aide, special education in the school system;
Approved tenure for Katie Johnson, Rachel Thompson, Brantley Carr, Barry Carmichael, Ted Darby, Stewart Moore, Michelle Williamson, Lila Cooper, Elizabeth Hubbard, Dena Bishop, Ebonee Seals, Candis Posey, Emily Love, Rhonda Springer, Rachell Herron, Kim Huss, Kevin Seals, Monica Spencer, Michael Wilson and Kim Haynes;
Approved a field trip to New Orleans for the next school year for Talladega High’s jazz band;
Added duties to the Child Nutrition Program coordinator’s job description; and
Rescinded the second censure of McGhee from July 2018.
-- Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.