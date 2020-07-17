McGhee, Montgomery clash over contract for chief schools financial officer

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education split 3-2 Tuesday on approval of a new contract for Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf.
Board Chair Mary McGhee, who was attempting to negotiate a separate contract with Bollendorf at the time, and board member Sandra Beavers cast the dissenting votes. Board members Jake Montgomery, who negotiated the version of the contract that was ultimately approved, James Braswell and Chuck Roberts voted in the affirmative.
The conflict began at the outset of the meeting, with approval of the agenda. When it was suggested Bollendorf’s contract should be added, McGhee said she wanted it tabled for 30 days.
“There are issues that are not resolved, and she (Bollendorf) is out of the office for COVID-19,” McGhee said “I have been working on this with the board attorney, and there are issues that need to be discussed.”
Beavers seconded the motion to table, but the other three voted against it. Beavers and McGhee then voted against approval of the agenda.
Bollendorf’s original contract with the board was due to expire Aug. 12.
When discussion of the contracts came up later in the meeting, McGhee again said she wanted a 30-day-extension, saying she had gone through the contract herself, made some revisions and brought it to the board’s attorney.
The major changes she made dealt with the accrual of paid leave and a travel allowance of $125 per month because Bollendorf does not live in the district. She said the board members had not been included in the negotiations.
Board attorney Charlie Gaines said he had gotten the information on McGhee’s revisions “from the board on Thursday,” but Montgomery said “it was not from the board, it was from Mrs. McGhee only.”
Gaines said he had presented the proposed contract to Bollendorf (who does not in fact have COVID-19), and that Bollendorf had made a counteroffer, which he had received Friday before the Tuesday board meeting. He had suggested a 30-day grace period to McGhee the day before the meeting. The contract McGhee had sent did not involve a salary increase.
Montgomery said the board had received a copy of Bollendorf’s counteroffer, which he moved to approve with a $2,000 per year salary increase. Roberts seconded the motion, while McGhee protested, “You proposed her last contract, and the board had no input on it.”
Montgomery said he felt Bollendorf had earned the increase because the school system had gotten a clean audit with no findings and was in strong financial condition.
He added that Bollendorf had sent a letter to the board in June saying her old contract was coming up, but “you (McGhee) did nothing about it until last week … ”
Said McGhee, “You’re just trying to micromanage, just like when you were the board chairman.”
Replied Montgomery, “You did nothing on this until the end of last week, and it’s not fair to her to leave her in suspense.”
Answered McGhee, “It’s not fair to the board.”
Said Montgomery, “It’s been a month, and you did nothing. I call for the vote.”
Said McGhee, “You’re just trying to micromanage the board all over again.”
Said Montgomery, “You abstained on the last contract because you don’t like any contracts.”
Replied McGhee, “You’re giving away the system. You three can have at it.”
Responded Montgomery, “That’s ridiculous. You’re just being selfish by withholding the negotiation from the rest of the board. And if I am micromanaging, at least I’m doing it in a timely fashion and doing what I am supposed to be doing as a board member.”
Contacted after the meeting, the Alabama Association of School Boards said it does not have a best practice or recommendation for how negotiations with a CSFO should be handled. That decision is left up to the local board, the AASB said in a brief prepared statement.