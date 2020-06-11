McGhee, Beavers vote no on teachers for new Talladega City Schools summer reading program

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve a slate of eight teachers for the Summer Reading Camp 2020, a new program for elementary school students who have fallen behind.
Board Chair Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers voted against the action.
The teachers approved by the rest of the board are Frieda Cooper, Haley Wideman, Emily Arrington, Anastasia Bagwell, Trista Houck, Christy Cooper, Rozanne Lambeth and Cheri Ford.
In response to a question from Beavers before the vote, Superintendent Tony Ball explained the camps would be set up at all four of the system’s elementary schools.
When asked if the teachers were “volunteers or first come, first serve,” Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas explained that “(having) a background or experience in early childhood development was important, and we got a lot of input from the principals, also Of course, we also had to look at who was willing to do it, since not everyone would have been available.”
Thomas also explained that the selection of students chosen for the program was data driven.
“We look at the winter and end-of-the-year data and we identified students with reading deficiencies by school, also with input from the principals and the teachers,” Thomas said. “Their parents were contacted and they were invited to participate if they wanted to.”
Thomas added that safety protocols would also be in effect at the summer camps, including social distancing and temperature checks.
Neither McGhee nor Beavers gave a reason for opposing the program.
2019 audit
The board did vote unanimously to accept the results of its 2019 audit, however, which Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf said contained an unmodified opinion, the highest available, and listed no findings, including no citation for lack of internal controls.
This last point, she said, was the first time in more than 10 years the board’s audit had not contained a finding related to internal control. She said this is a common problem in agencies with relatively small staffs where overlap between positions is difficult to avoid.
“We’ve been working on this issue for a year and a half now and we were able to rearrange some responsibilities and modify who does what,” she said.
She said the audit also covered the federal Title II and Child Nutrition Program, and there were no findings there, either.
The audit itself, prepared by Edgar and Associates of Glencoe, shows the board with $17,860,202 in the General Fund as of Sept. 30, 2019, the end of the last fiscal year. Expenditures for the year were $17,234,394, leaving $625,808.
Both Ball and board member Jake Montgomery congratulated Bollendorf and her staff on the audit results.
Both McGhee and Beavers again voted against the financial statements, however. According to Bollendorf, the system was 66 percent of the way through the fiscal year, with expected revenues at 68.14 percent and expenditures at 65.25 percent of budget.
McGhee and Beavers generally vote against the financial statements and the personnel actions.
Personnel actions
During Tuesday’s meeting, McGhee asked that the personnel actions be divided into three sections, including certified hires, classified hires and everything else, meaning transfers, resignations and supplements. After some debate, the board agreed to do so.
The new hires included only one in each category, which McGhee and Beavers voted against. The other categories were approved unanimously.
The 3-2 votes were to hire Bethany Daniel to replace Katie Johnson as special education teacher at Graham Elementary School and Joshua Steward to replace Joan Ludwig as itinerant lead nurse. The latter position includes a $5,000 supplement.
The vote was unanimous to transfer Sheila Fridal from special education at Slater Elementary to itinerant special education for the system and Katie Warren-Johnson from self-contained teacher at Graham to the same position as Fridal; accepted the resignation of Hayden Lewis as physical education teacher at Houston Elementary and assistant varsity football and assistant varsity baseball coach at Talladega High; and named Career Tech Director Darian Simmons athletic director and Rebecca Williams as girls head basketball coach at Talladega High.
The board also accepted Lila Cooper’s resignation as head varsity volleyball coach and junior high girls basketball coach only.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Approved lunch prices for next year;
Awarded a bid to Howard Technologies for the next round of speaker/microphone sound system installations in classrooms for grades four through six. Grades one through three were installed in a different project. Ball said money from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act would be used for this project, as well as the purchase of Chromebooks and mobile hot spots around the city; and
Tabled a revision of the system’s vacation policy.
Further coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.