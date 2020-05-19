McGhee, Beavers say ‘village idiots’ text should end Ball’s tenure

TALLADEGA -- A text message sent to the wrong parties may portend a legal fight and two Talladega City Board of Education members seeking to non-renew Superintendent Tony Ball.
Ball says he accidentally sent a text message to all five members of the Board of Education saying he had been on the phone “fussing with my two village idiots,” referring to board member Sandra Beavers and board Chair Mary McGhee.
McGhee said she believes the statement is not only insulting but also racist.
“We have said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ which is an African proverb,” she said, adding Ball’s particular choice of insult was degrading to people of African heritage.
“My opinion is that it is an inside joke among the other board members,” she added.
The one thing both sides seem to agree on was the incident originated with a lengthy discussion May 4 between Ball and the board members regarding whether the next meeting would be held in person, with the participants wearing gloves and masks, or via the mobile platform Zoom.
According to Beavers, fellow board member Jake Montgomery said he would not be coming to a meeting unless everyone, including members of the public in attendance, were masked and gloved.
Beavers said she has a latex allergy and would not be masked for the entire meeting. McGhee said members of the public could not be denied access to the meeting if they were not masked.
“We were all on a group text going back and forth. I had to go to Walmart, and when he asked me why I was not responding, I said, ‘Driving,’” Beavers said. She eventually said to Ball, “I’m not going to argue with you. You’re only the superintendent, and I’m a board member.” She then hung up, while McGhee was still on the line.
The meeting was eventually held via Zoom, although Beavers was not present.
Around this time, Ball says he got a text message from a friend asking what he was up to. The “village idiots” comment was meant to be sent to his friend but instead went out to the board members.
Beavers said she gave her phone to her son and did not become aware of the text until the next day, when she saw she had three missed messages. “My son mentioned to me that someone had called me an idiot, but I didn’t think anything about it,” she said.
Ball initially said his comments were directed to a family member concerning an argument with another family member but conceded later this was not the case.
“If he was not referring to us, how much time did he have to text another person,” Beavers asked. “And why was he handling family business on a work phone.”
“I sent a request for his phone records. It’s a board-issued phone, and the board is paying for it, so I want to see a copy of the bill.”
Both Ball and Beavers provided copies of her email request, which does not, in fact, ask for phone records but requests a listing of board employees with board-issued phones.
Beavers wrote, “I, respectively (sic) desire you to complete the request of providing a detailed listing of mobile numbers/carriers of all paid communication devices, which may include tablets, iPads and data plans for each device. My request is based on being an elected board member and the Freedom of Information Act. Since this is a personal request, I feel it doesn’t require a vote of the majority.
“As I mentioned previously, the Freedom of Information Act gives the right to access public documents, which means anything in possession of a public agency.”
Beavers goes on to point out that in section 8B of his contract, it says Ball will be provided with a cellphone for professional and personal use as necessary. The cost of the phone and maintenance of the cell service will be paid by the board.
“Your refusal of completing my request is unacceptable,” Beavers wrote. “Next time, or if it continues, I will view your action as insubordination.”
Beavers goes on to quote a passage of Ball’s contract that states causes for termination “shall be defined as incompetency, intemperance, neglect of duty, immorality, misconduct in office, failure to perform duties in a satisfactory manner, conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude, failure to perform duties and responsibilities imposed by this agreement or other good and just cause.”
Ball forwarded the email to the other board members and the board’s attorney, saying, “This is the latest request from Mrs. Beavers. I’d like direction from the MAJORITY of the board as to its desires. We have real work to do here.” He also said he viewed the email “from an individual board member as a threat to my employment.”
In his reply to Beavers, he wrote, “I will seek advice as to whether you are entitled to all or any part of the records you have requested. I do not maintain this information.
“In light of the fact that the Central Office is working a modified schedule due to the pandemic, I can’t tell you what you will get or when. I would remind you that the Central Office is faced with its normal duties on a limited work schedule and that it is taking most of their time. Your request will be responded to in a reasonable time taking into account the current circumstances. Of course, you can ask the board to instruct me to expedite your request, and I would certainly honor the board’s directive.”
The relationship between Ball, Beavers and McGhee has been toxic for the entirety of Ball’s tenure as superintendent. Both women were party to a federal lawsuit seeking to have Ball removed and barring him from working as a superintendent in Alabama for a decade, although McGhee has dropped her portion of the suit. The allegations forming the basis for Beavers’ portion of the suit pre-date Ball’s tenure.
Ball’s defense
In a written statement regarding the “village idiots” text message, Ball said, “I was involved in a group text with board members Monday afternoon and into the night. The text messages were concerning the desire of the board to conduct the upcoming meeting virtually or in person.
“Also at that time, Mrs. Beavers sent me several emails where she was basically calling me a liar. Additionally, Mrs. Beavers was talking to me in a very unprofessional manner.
“To say I was frustrated would be an understatement. Then I received a text message asking me what I was doing. I thought I was replying to my friend when I made a private comment using a colloquialism I have seen politicians use. However, I didn’t respond to that friend; that comment was sent via the board member group text.”
His statement goes on to say, “To totally grasp the level of frustration I feel, one must understand the near constant harassment I face from Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Beavers. They regularly call me a liar and a racist.
“A telling aspect of Mrs. Beavers’ behavior has been her lack of appreciation of the stress the schools are under because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“During this crisis, she continues to send emails DEMANDING unimportant documents. Calling me a racist is very hurtful to me. However, last night my frustrations boiled over when she also called me a liar regarding school documents.
“Today, I learned they made copies of the text and distributed them in a neighborhood. That act alone is evidence of both wanting to create havoc damaging to our school system. It is me they are after, but they are hurting our school system. In fact, Mrs. Beavers made the following statement to a fellow board member: ‘I will destroy this school system if I have to to get rid of Tony Ball.’
“So yes, I was stressed, frustrated and harassed. I realize it is not professional to call someone a name and I am sorry for that. It was my hasty reaction to the constant harassment.”
What next?
Beavers said she had shown the comment to her constituents in Ward 1.
“I don’t want an apology,” she said. “I was elected by African-Americans in my ward. His statements were unprofessional, unethical and pathetic. Our taxes are paying him. It’s time for us to move in a different direction. He has lost respect in my ward. An apology is insulting. He chose to say that, he didn’t lead.”
McGhee agreed. “Ward 2 feels the same way,” she said.
“If a majority of the board says he is adequate, we will have a vote of no confidence,” Beavers said. “We are the majority of the system, the children, the teachers and the principals. We represent them, not ourselves, and he calls the people who voted for us village idiots. Yes, we can agree to disagree, but we don’t have to.”
Said McGhee, “We need someone who cares about the children,” adding that Ball and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf both have evaluations coming up soon. “We’re both ready to move on,” McGhee said. “We would have to give him notice by June 15 that we are not planning to renew his contract.”
Montgomery’s take
When reached for comment Tuesday, Montgomery said, “My mother would have told me that comment was not polite. But sometimes an impolite comment has an element of truth in it. I understand his frustration and I understand that you can’t attack someone constantly. And while the comment was impolite, it has no racial connotations whatever.”
Board members Chuck Roberts and James Braswell could not be reached for comment.