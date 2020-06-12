McGhee, Beavers need to put city’s children ahead of personal agendas (opinion)

It would be hopeful to conclude that this week’s 3-0 vote by the Talladega City Board of Education to suspend Superintendent Tony Ball means the contention-plagued panel’s latest controversy is over and done with.
It would also be hopeful to conclude that, once Ball’s five-day suspension without pay has ended, he and the school board can work together to ensure the city’s children can be educated in a safe and secure environment.
But it probably doesn’t mean that at all.
A little more than a month ago, Ball accidentally sent a text message to each member of the Board of Education in which he referred to board Chairwoman Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers as his “two village idiots.” The superintendent mistakenly thought he was sending the message to a friend, and the inappropriate remark has dominated the conversation around education in Talladega ever since.
McGhee and Beavers, both African-American, have construed the remark as racist, and protests, boycotts and petitions have followed in its wake. Both McGhee and Beavers abstained from voting on Ball’s suspension, which is not surprising, given the fervency with which they have called for his termination in recent months.
It’s also nothing new. McGhee and Beavers usually vote “no” on personnel recommendations and on financial reports every time the board meets, describing their opposition as a matter of principle.
For example, a total of 110 school system employees were hired by the Board of Education between July of 2018 (when Ball was appointed superintendent) and January of this year.
McGhee has voted “no” on 79 of the new hires, including 39 African-American staff members.
McGhee has said she has done so because she has not been provided with confidential background information about the potential new school employees (which is not required to be made available to school board members) and because she does not believe all employees are being paid equitably, in spite of reassurances to the contrary from a long succession of qualified chief school system financial officers.
Beavers has not yet served her first full year as a board member but began supporting McGhee’s opposition of personnel and financial matters immediately upon taking office. Before she was elected to the board, Beavers was one of the parties to a lawsuit against the board and Ball personally, seeking damages because her son was cut from the Talladega High School basketball team during the tenure of Ball’s predecessor, former Superintendent Terry Roller, who is also African-American. That lawsuit remains undecided, and Beavers remains a party to it.
As members of the Board of Education, McGhee and Beavers are certainly entitled to cast the votes they deem appropriate during public meetings as they represent the constituents in their respective districts. But since Ball’s “village idiots” text message became public knowledge, two certain 3-2 votes seem particularly troubling.
One involves a policy revision, required by the state, regarding supervision of juvenile sex offenders enrolled in city schools and protocol for keeping them separated from their victims. The revised policy was first submitted to board members two weeks before the vote.
McGhee said two weeks was not enough time for her to read and digest a straightforward, three-page-long policy the board was required by law to implement. Beavers said she had missed the previous meeting and had not read the policy at all. However, during the two weeks between the policy presentation and the vote, both were actively building a case against the superintendent for his allegedly racist remark.
The other troubling vote took place this week, during the same meeting at which Ball’s suspension was approved. McGhee and Beavers, without offering an explanation, voted against the approval of eight teachers, already employed by the system, to conduct a Summer Reading Camp to help elementary school students who have fallen behind or are deficient in their reading skills.
Beavers asked how the teachers had been selected to participate in the camp (they were chosen, according to Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas, because they have the necessary training and experience, besides being willing and available), but did not express an objection to the program or the selection criteria. She simply voted “no,” and then so did McGhee.
Here’s why these two ‘no’ votes are so disturbing. They are in direct opposition to the very basic responsibility of a school system: to educate children and keep them safe. Safety is at the very heart of the sex offender policy revision. Helping children become better readers is more than a laudable goal. It’s what education is all about.
As elected officials, McGhee and Beavers are entitled to oppose both measures if they think doing so is in the best interest of the children of the city of Talladega. But Talladega’s children, parents, school system employees and taxpayers are entitled to a dignified, logical and justifiable explanation as to why the two public officials voted “no” -- an explanation they have not provided.
It is apparent McGhee and Beavers are not happy with Ball’s leadership and have been unhappy with it since long before the regrettable text message that led to his suspension. However, voting against helping children improve their reading skills and against protecting students from sexual predators is irresponsible, and it leads to the conclusion that McGhee and Beavers are less concerned with making sure students are educated in a safe environment than they are with opposing the current administration.
Researching the origin of the phrase “village idiot” does not result in any obvious historical racial connotations. In modern context, however, it is clearly an insult, and it’s not a phrase that someone in Ball’s position as superintendent of schools should be using to describe anyone. He is the board’s employee, and the board is entitled to act as it sees fit if to determine if his remarks were offensive or insubordinate.
At the same time, the members of the Board of Education, including Beavers and McGhee, are elected officials of the city of Talladega. They serve the public and they are accountable to the public. It is well past time for them to stop pursuing individual agendas on the public’s time and at the expense of Talladega’s children and start doing the job they were elected to do.