McGhee, Ball spar over Talladega City superintendent’s evaluation

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education engaged in a brief, if somewhat heated, discussion of Superintendent Tony Ball’s evaluation, which was completed and sent to the board for final approval more than a month ago.
The issue arose Tuesday when board Chair Mary McGhee, during her comments at the end of the meeting, criticized The Daily Home for not printing a detailed description of the evaluation, then accused Ball of recalculating his score on the evaluation and providing copies of that to the public.
“(Board attorney) Charlie Gaines said the true evaluation was 66 percent for you and 78 percent” for Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf.
Said Ball, “First of all, you’d have to talk to The Daily Home about that. But a rating of 1 through 5 does not directly translate to a 100-point scale.
“So no, this is not the evaluation I wanted, but because I got all 1s from you and (board member) Sandra Beavers, it was impossible for me to do any better.”
Added board member Jake Montgomery in calling for adjournment of the meeting, “This is not on our agenda.”
The evaluation
In May, the board hired its lawyers, Charlie Gaines and Greg Morgan, to handle the evaluation process for Ball and Bollendorf, who, by law, are the only two employees who work directly for the board.
Ball was graded on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being “highly effective,” 3 being “satisfactory” and 1 being “unsatisfactory” on 10 major tasks, with two to six subcategories in each, for a total of 43.
The board members were assigned a color, but names were not attached to the individual scores.
Even without names, an obvious pattern becomes immediately apparent.
The first category, for instance, ranks Ball’s success as the chief executive officer of the system; there are six subcategories under this skill. Three board members awarded average scores of 5, 5 and 4.67, while the other two awarded average scores of 1.33 and 1.47.
The same pattern was evident in every other skill category as well. Under educational leadership, the scores were 5, 4.33, 4.33, 1 and 1, while under personnel leadership they came out to 5, 5, 5, 1.33 and 1.
When each of the individual scores in the first three skills are averaged together, the overall score as CEO is 3.43, 3.13 for educational leadership and 3.47 for personnel leadership.
The other categories included facilities (3.35 average), financial (3.5), community relations (3.3), pupil personnel services (3.56), communications (2.9), professional development (3.1) and professional responsibilities (3.56).
The overall average scores from the individual board members were 4.9. 4.57, 4.56. 1.34 and 1.3.
The total average listed on the evaluation is 3.33 out of 5. The controversy involves the interpretation of that number, however.
When the evaluation was presented by attorney Morgan in June, Beavers and McGhee asked for an overall grade to be attached to the documents presented. Morgan said he had not included such a calculation but would do so.
At that same meeting, McGhee said she would provide The Daily Home with a copy of the evaluation later that night or first thing the next morning. She did not do so. When asked about it later, the documents were still not provided.
The Daily Home did eventually obtain copies of the evaluations through Morgan, who had been out of town. Morgan emailed the documents last week.
The lawyers simply divided the average score of 3.3 by 5 and arrived at 66 percent, which has been cited in numerous recent calls for Ball’s termination or resignation, including one made by activist Terry Swain during the meeting Tuesday night.
Ball pointed out applying a 1-to-5 point average directly to a 100-point grading scale is not accurate.
“So if you say 5 equals 100, that’s fine,” he said. “Then you back that down to 4 being an 80, that’s a little low for a satisfactory score. Then you go to 3 equalling 60, and that makes no sense.
“If a score of 3 is satisfactory, that should not be equivalent to a low ‘D.’ Moving it directly on to a 100-point scales skews everything.”
Ball said there is a complex formula for converting five-point ratings to letter grades (available at www.coursehero.com), and his score was actually the equivalent of an 83 out of 100, or a B.
“I’m not complaining,” he said after Tuesday’s meeting. “I know I still have areas where I can improve, but the score of 66 is just inaccurate.
“The 83 is not something that I would go around advertising, but it’s not going to make me put my head in the sand, which a 66 would make me do.
“With all due respect to our attorneys, that’s not the way you need to calculate that score. It should either be based on a five-point scale or it should be converted properly.”
The insistence on converting the score to a 100-point grade equivalent is also misleading, he said.
“These are not objective standards,” he said. “It’s not like taking a test. These are the opinions of the board members.”
Ball also emphasized he meant no disrespect to the board’s attorneys.
In a prepared statement, Morgan said, “We are happy to serve at the pleasure of the board. We presented the results of the board members’ evaluations at a recent board meeting and subsequently calculated a percentage in response to board member requests.
“We stand by all information provided thus far. In the future, should the board require the information in different format, or with more or less detail, we will gladly oblige.”