McDonald’s helps bring Passport to Success digital curriculum to Talladega College

TALLADEGA -- McDonald’s, in partnership with the International Youth Foundation, seeks to improve equity in skills training and opportunities for youth across more than 30 community organizations, including Talladega College and other HBCUs, according to a press release.
The McDonald’s Youth Opportunity initiative, aimed to reduce barriers to employment for 2 million young people by 2025, has extended its Passport to Success (PTS) Explorer digital curriculum to reach up to 100,000 young people from various nonprofits, community organizations and post-secondary institutions supporting diverse communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In partnership with the International Youth Foundation (IYF), the PTS Explorer digital curriculum provides youth the opportunity to learn valuable life skills, such as self-awareness and management, communication skills, healthy relationship building and conflict management.
“Talladega College is committed to preparing students for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service and professional development,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said, in the release. “We were thrilled when McDonald’s invited us to participate in PTS Explorer, which complements our Career Pathways program and provides the college with additional opportunities to train and equip students for success.”
Said Alabama State Rep. Barbara Bigsby Boyd (D-Anniston), in the release, “I am thrilled to see the McDonald’s PTS Explorer program being offered at Talladega College and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). McDonalds is helping to pave the way for present and future students to fulfill their dreams and obtain their goals.”
Added Monica Tijerina, director, global people strategy, McDonald’s Corporation, in the release, “As COVID-19 forced many young people out of the classroom, we knew we had a great responsibility to do the right thing to ensure our most vulnerable youth were able to access education and professional development trainings. We worked with IYF to enhance the PTS in-person lessons and turned them into a game-based digital curriculum, ultimately opening it up to additional youth and partners across the globe”.
One hundred and fifty Talladega College students will participate in the program.