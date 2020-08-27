Mayors: Pandemic, uncontested races factors in low municipal election turnout this week (with gallery)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- In the three municipalities in Talladega County that had contested elections earlier this week, surprises were few and far between, including relatively low turnout.
In Sylacauga, for instance, there are some 9,045 registered voters, according to the City Clerk’s Office. Only 2,076, or about 22 percent, voted.
That figure is down slightly from the 2,488 ballots cast four years ago, representing about 27 percent of the electorate.
“The weather was a factor, and COVID-19 had a big effect, I would say. Some people just didn’t want to take a chance, and I can’t say I blame them,” said Mayor Jim Heigl, who was re-elected without a runoff despite competing in a crowded, six-man field. “People can wear masks, wash their hands and keep up their distancing, and they should be fine, but when you’re going around shaking hands and hugging people, that’s a different story.
“And like I said, the weather was up and down all day. I was at my polling place all day, and we had a pretty steady flow, with a lot in the morning and a lot coming in at lunchtime. I didn’t see as many coming in after 5, but there were a few. The regulars were all there, though.”
Heigl added, “I do want to thank all the citizens that came out and voted, and say that I will be a mayor for all citizens. I appreciate you all.”
The numbers in Munford were similar, if on a smaller scale.
Out of 1,028 registered voters, 229, or 22 percent, voted earlier this week. Four years ago, that number was just over 300, or about 29 percent, according to town records.
Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough was also given a second term and also said the pandemic was likely responsible for some of the downturn.
“I’m still disappointed,” she said. “We have over a thousand registered voters and we’re letting fewer than 250 of them make the decision for the rest.”
No doubt the fact that three of the town’s five council seats were also uncontested was also a factor, “but I’m disappointed in that, too,” Fambrough said. “We need more participation from everyone.”
Chiildersburg had a relatively high turnout four years ago, with 1,170 votes out of 3,403 voters, or 34 percent, exercising their franchise.
That number dropped by half, to 583 or 17 percent, on Tuesday.
Again, the fact that two council seats were uncontested was undoubtedly a factor, as was the pandemic.
Mayor Kenneth “Yank” Wesson, who was also re-elected Tuesday night, said municipal election turnout tends to be low but has generally been trending toward the positive.
“I have to say, I am humbled by the number of people who did come out, and all the people who sent me notes and text messages of support,” he said.