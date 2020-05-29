Mayor says plan for reopened Sylacauga City Hall working well

SYLACAUGA -- Nearly two weeks after Sylacauga City Hall reopened its doors May 18, Mayor Jim Heigl said the reopening has gone well as the municipality works to provide services to the community while meeting the parameters set in Gov. Kay Ivey’s most recently amended guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heigl said he was well-satisfied with how the measures put in place for safety were implemented.
“The traffic was pretty heavy the first day that we opened, but since then, it’s slacked off a good bit,” he said. “We’ve also found that we can do a lot of business indirectly, not having to go face-to-face with the public, which gives us an opportunity to maintain our distance.
“Everything here at City Hall is protected with hand cleaners, distance stripings on the floor along with Plexiglass shields throughout the building if we do have to communicate with somebody face-to-face.”
Heigl said there’s a single point of entry on the east side of the building.
“We’ve adhered to the governor’s directive, and it’s working out quite well,” he said.
During the first day of reopening, he added, court offices seemed to have the most visitors, half of which had come to the wrong building to have their needs met.
“We had to redirect them over to the county building,” Heigl said. “They didn’t realize they could not do that here. The magistrates had to redirect them over to the county building to carry on their business.”
Heigl said the municipality would be looking into software that would enable certain transactions and business to be done without the need to come to City Hall.
“Especially with our developers and people coming in here for permits and fees and all that, a lot of that will be able to be done electronically,” he said. “That saves them time. They don’t have to waste their time coming all the way to City Hall when all they have to do is pick up their laptop or computer and put it in. We’re working on that part now.”
District 2 Councilwoman Tiffany Nix, who had expressed concerns to city officials via email about reopening, said while it appeared as if things have been taken care of at City Hall, the protocols in place were not what she had expected them to be.
“I felt like it could have been thought out a little more, and there should have been a different process set up,” she said. “There were just a couple of hand sanitizer bottles set out, and I just don’t feel it was a thought-out plan.”
Nix added what she would have done differently to help ensure the safety of community members and workers who enter and conduct business at City Hall.
“There should have been some type of barriers put up, maybe some signs on the door to remind people to make sure we’re using hand sanitizer or something,” she said. “I’m not trying to be critical. I just think there were some more things that could have been done.”
District 3 Councilman Donnie Blackmon said he’s satisfied with the efforts put in place for the reopening, but he has had clerks tell him that not everyone who visits City Hall is using the hand sanitizer.
“We’re trying to look out for people’s health,” he said. “It would be devastating for us if we got it within our own ranks and had to shut the whole thing down because of that … I think our people are trying to protect not only us, but those that come in also.”