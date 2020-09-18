Mayor declares Sept. 27-Oct. 3 as Family Week in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson has proclaimed Sept. 27-Oct. 3 Family Week in the city.
He has also marked Monday, Sept. 28, as Family Day.
The Alabama Family Rights Association encourages the entire state of Alabama to participate in this year’s “Family Day/Week."
A press release from the Alabama Family Rights Association (ALFRA) said the proclamation encourages all residents to join together in observing this day and week by spending time with their families and by engaging in appropriate ceremonies and activities to honor and strengthen both the city’s and state’s families.
The organization said Family Day is a national movement to celebrate parental engagement as an effective tool to help keep America’s children substance-free.
“Families are the cornerstone of an orderly society,” the release said. “However, over the last several decades, Alabama families have grown progressively weaker.”
The release from the ALFRA said Family Day in Alabama has evolved to “Family Week” and expanded to reflect the importance of connecting with children throughout the week/day and making a concentrated effort to implement programs that stress the importance of a child’s needs and the importance of interacting together as a family.
“Scientific data indicates that when both parents are actively involved in a child’s life, the outcome is measurably improved,” the release said. “Children spending significant time with their parents and family members decreases the chances of youth suicides, school dropouts, juvenile drug abuse, teen pregnancies, and incarceration.”
The ALFRA is asking anyone participating in Family Week to use the hashtags #MyFamilySelfie, #FamilyDayAL20 to post on social media
Anyone interested can also find the ALFRA and an event page for Family Day on Facebook.