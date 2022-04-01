Maybe burglar wanted to play 'Oh, Susanna'? Saddle, stetson hat, banjo among thief's loot

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a residential burglary just outside of Sylacauga that appears to have taken place earlier this year.
The house on Brooks Road was burglarized sometime between Jan. 17 and March 15, when the property owner was in the hospital, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
The burglars made off with thousands of dollars worth of power tools of varying descriptions, including at least two chainsaws, various other types of saw, two air compressors, several batteries and battery chargers, a drill and driver set, an 18-volt half-inch cordless impact drill and a flashlight and charger.
In addition to the tools, the report also lists the theft of two firearms, a two-and-a-half gallon jar filled with change, a $900 saddle, a Stetson hat and a banjo.
Tubbs said Friday that investigators have identified a suspect and that some of the stolen items had already been recovered, but no arrest had been made.
Anyone with information on any of this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.