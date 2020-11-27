Maxine Beck

Thanks for your service
Thanks to all of the churches that are offering virtual or outdoor sermons. Just imagine if we didn't have any access to religious teachings.
Members, friends, and guests have been gathering for outdoor services at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The Word, sunshine, and smiling faces appear to be greatly needed, according to the constant blowing of car horns during the services.
Rev. McKinney reminded us of self-distantcing, which everyone has readily adhered to.
Months ago, refraining from hugging or/and shaking hands at church wasn't thought of. But now we all need to do our part to eliminate Covid 19 by following the advice from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other medical personnel that's knowledgeable in infectious diseases.
Church Celebration
Members, friends, and guest celebrated Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church's 101 Anniversary on November 15, 2020.
Betty Pugh introduced Ethel Williams as the church's "Shero for the Year."
Ethel works in the kitchen and with the children. She stated her motto as, "The Lord wants Me to Help Someone."
The Beginning of Greater Ebenezer
In 1918, a group discussed the idea of starting a Baptist Church in the Knoxville community. The Rev. Champ McClellan led the meetings which were held at the recreation center and Masonic Hall.
On September 19, 1919, Rev. Orr suggested the name Ebenezer, for the
new church, and all in attendance agreed.
Meetings continued in the recreation center and Rev. Gilmore was Ebenezer's first pastor and Bro. Jack Grant was the first deacon.
The Rev. G. Mahan succeeded the late Rev. Gilmore in 1924 and the first church was built. Other than Rev. Mahan, during the span of 1924 through 1949, the church was blessed with the leadership, too, of Rev. Dan Savage, Rev. John Adams, Rev. W. M. Marinee, Rev. F.L. Sanders, Rev. J.S. Love, Rev. L.D. Brooks, Rev. T. Patton, and Rev. P.F. Wheeler, Sr.
On July 14, 1957, the church moved to its current location.
On April 23, 1961, the church's name changed to Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.
On January 7, 1962, full time services began.
In 1963, the Rev. Steve Robinson succeeded the late Rev. P.F. Wheeler, Sr.
Under Rev. Robinson's leadership, the church installed new carpet, new pews, new ceiling, an organ, and air conditioning.
Rev. Robinson remained the pastor until his health failed.
In 1970, the Rev. B.E. McKinney became pastor.
Under his leadership, membership increased, a kitchen and dining hall was completed, piano was purchased, and a large education wing was added.
In 2005, the B.E. Family Life Center was built.
The Rev. B.E. McKinney retired in 2007, after 36 years of service.
In October 2007, the Rev. Anthony was elected as pastor.
Under his leadership, membership has greatly increased, the church has purchased 23 adjacent acres, new windows were installed, audio-visual system installed, new piano and keyboard, new computer system, office equipment, drum set, church van, and a new educational curriculum was added.
Currently, the Rev. A.G. McKinney continues to faithfully serve the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.