For all the people suffering from knee pain, and there appears to be hundreds in Talladega, please seek and obey medical advice.
I finally had a total knee replacement April 22. I postponed the procedure for more than 10 years.
I opted for home rehab. The nurses and therapists were thorough, but the amount of days allotted by my insurance carrier was insufficient.
During home therapy, I lost my appetite and became anxious. I eventually ended up in the hospital (hypoglycemic and anxiety), and went from there to rehab.
The additional rehabilitation really made a difference. At first, I thought it was unnecessary torture, but now I am thankful.
Tuesday morning was the first time since April 22 that I was able to go into my kitchen and other rooms.
I still feared steps. However, I grabbed my cane and walker and told myself there would be no turning back.
I don't know which is more stressful for a woman: not knowing whether her kitchen is clean or discovering her guests towels were used to wash cars.
Yes, some of us still follow our mother's behavior -- only guests can use the guest towels, sheets, dishes, etc.
But thanks to my son and his wife; my sister, Dell; and sister-in-law, Cynthia; my kitchen was in better condition than I had left it. And there were live flowers in the kitchen and dining room.
Due to the Lord's grace and knowledge of the medical team (doctors, nurses, therapists, dietary staff, housekeeping, etc.), I am home, and the pain and anxiety is at bay.
And a special thanks to Yody. You helped more than you realize.
And don’t forget your mental health
More important than asking everyone to not delay medical attention for physical pain, I want to admonish everyone to not ignore their need for mental health.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), mental health affects a person's thinking, feeling or mood.
NAMI's statement further reads that, according to researchers, mental health conditions are not the result of one event. Researchers suggest multiple linking causes. Genetics, environment and lifestyle influence whether someone develops a mental health condition.
A stressful job, home life, being a victim of a traumatic crime, and the biochemical process and brain structure may play a role.
NAMI also states that one in five adults experience a mental illness, and that recovery is possible with early treatment.
Knoxville Reunion set for July 6
The Knoxville Reunion is scheduled for July 6 at the Edythe J. Sims Park in the Knoxville community.
Setup for participants will be July 5 at 5 p.m.
The committee is asking all families that participated in the 2017 reunion to please keep their same location. Newcomers may choose a site after the 2017 participants have done so.
All families/participants are asked to contact a Knoxville Reunion committee member before setup. This will allow the committee to know where all participants are.
Listing and contact info for committee members: Georgia Leonard, 256-315-6200; Lois Hall, 256-375-9064; Deborah Dickerson, 256-368-3686; Angela Estelle, 256-493-3074; and Linda Simmons may be contacted via the Knoxville for Life Facebook page.
-- Maxine Beck writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.