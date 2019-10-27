Patrice Dickerson Herring and Edward Coleman were wed Aug. 30 in Arrington, Tennessee.
The beautiful event was on an island on the 28-acre property, the cocktail hour featured a lake view, and the indoor reception was under a 9-foot chandelier.
Pre-wedding celebrations included a meet-and-greet and dinner. A cookout was held at the couple's home the day after the wedding.
Patrice is the daughter of Lucille Cowsen and Kenneth Dickerson, both of Talladega.
Other Talladegans and former Talladegans enjoying the celebrations were Jayla Herring, Patrick and Paige Dickerson and children, Trey Dickerson, Netherland Cass, Brenda Parnell and Reagan Parnell, Derrick Hawkins, Debra Dickerson, Torrance and Jeneen Beck and daughters, Alfretta and Warren Green, Teresa Swain, Korvious Swain, Kenton and Pam Cass, LaShandra and Imari Mackey, Bernadine and Glenn Swain, Martha Thompson, Jonathan Thompson, and Mark and Kim Dickerson and daughters.
Freedom Fund Banquet
The Talladega County NAACP Unit #5061 hosted its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 5.
The event was at the Greater Ebenezer Family Life Center, and Dr. Randy B. Kelley was the guest speaker.
Kelly is the pastor of Goodsell United Methodist Church, Lanett, Alabama, and Powell Chapel Church, Lafayette, Alabama.
This years theme was, "When We Fight Together, We Win!"
Kelly's message reiterated the theme. He reminded the audience of the gains, that so many of us are familiar with, that were made possible because of early struggles. He, too, spoke about the importance of faith and love.
Kelley graduated from Leeds High School, received a bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology from Jacksonville State University, a master's degree from Gammon Theological Seminary (Atlanta) and a doctorate from the Interdenominational Theological Center (Atlanta).
Kelley is also an activist, political organizer and served in the United States Army. His accomplishments also include vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee Black Caucus, vice chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, former talk show host of "Tell It Like It Is," former NAACP and SCLC (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) president, former Alabama NAACP State Board member, Prince Hall Mason, convener of the Race and Religion Team of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church, and a former instructor at Morris Brown College and Clark Atlanta University.
A portion of the proceeds from the banquet will assist students who have met and/or exceeded their academic requirements to reach their goal of obtaining a higher education.
The Talladega County NAACP was founded by faculty, staff and local residents associated with Talladega College in 1913. Four years earlier, the parent organization was founded in New York City.
The Rev. Hugh O. Morris is the president of the Talladega County NAACP. According to Morris, "The NAACP continues to fight injustice and disparity for all."
Further, he said, "The Talladega NAACP invites you to join the struggle by becoming a member!"
‘Funday, Sunday’
My son, his family and I eat lunch after church every first Sunday.
The second service usually ends between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
I am supposed to work/volunteer in the library until 12:30 p.m. or until the sanctuary is empty. However, when the crowd lessens, James Love, the other worker/volunteer, always allow me to leave early.
We always visit a different location on our "Funday Sunday."
Our last visit was to Logan's in the Pinnacle Mall.
We had to wait 40 minutes to be seated. In the meantime, Aaden, my youngest grandson, enjoyed smashing the peanut shells on the floor of the lobby.
From the lobby to the dining room, the atmosphere and service was wonderful.
I've forgotten the name of my entree, but it was "smack your lips" good.
My meal included smoked sausage, tender brisket, sweet potato fries, baked beans and bread. Albert and Bree enjoyed a hefty serving of barbecue, and the boys enjoyed hamburgers and fries. Oh, the strawberry-lemon drink, in a Mason jar, was the boys’ favorite.
As usual, the bread was served before our meal. We, without shame, had three bread refills. I thought I didn't need my meal, but I was wrong! Well, we all were wrong!
I don't know where we are going next, but I am sure that we will enjoy "Funday Sunday!"
Remembering the struggle
Now, speaking of benefitting from the struggle.
On “Strahan, Sara and KeKe” on Wednesday, there were four young adult males that talked about their childhood and how they thought they would never rise above their situation.
One day, Najee, one of the young males, thought about saving and pooling his money with his three friends. They all saved at least $50 a week. Before long, they had a combined total of $27,000.
They used the money to purchase a run-down house and flipped it.
Their future plans are to continue flipping houses in communities that are in distress.
Decades ago, the poor, and especially people of color, could not afford to save $50 a week.
But now, due to the change of laws to include all (better jobs, better housing, better neighborhoods, education, equal pay, affordable loans, etc.), there are so many that can afford to save $50 a week towards home ownership, a car, vacation, education, high-end item, etc.
To some, the above rights were a given, but to the remaining population, someone was murdered, beaten and threatened in order to bring about a change.
Therefore, "When We Fight Together, We Win!"
Maxine Beck writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.