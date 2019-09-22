You are cordially invited to participate in Unity Fest at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will include a college fair, cookout and DJ 007.
Unity Sunday, Sept. 29, will be celebrated during the 11 a.m. service. The theme is: "How good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity.” (Psalms 133:1)
Sunday's guest speaker will be the Rev. Brandon Moore of Faith A.M.E. Zion Church.
Members and guests are invited to wear their Greek organization or college attire the entire weekend.
Wesley Chapel is at 1426 Cove Access Road, Talladega.
The Rev. Keithon Terry is the pastor.
Howell Cove Neighborhood Watch going strong
The Howell Cove Neighborhood Watch program is thriving.
The meetings include lively conversations regarding good and not-so-good happenings in the neighborhood, new neighbors, new businesses in Talladega, laws, news reported on television or in the newspapers, the sick, shut-ins and deceased, and other related items.
The Howell Cove Neighborhood Watch meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Church.
We must invest in our neighborhoods. Our children/grandchildren deserve the right to play outside or sleep without being shot.
Never take air quality for granted
Wednesday morning, I decided to drive with my windows down. I was headed to an appointment at UAB’s Kirklin Clinic. Everything was fine until I exited off Interstate 20 onto Highway 280.
The haze, smoke and smell was undeniable. I hurriedly raised my car windows and covered my nose.
Several patients in the clinic were coughing as if they were going to choke.
What will the air quality be within 20 years?
Where are we headed?
We all take breathing for granted. But taking heed to advice on avoiding pollution and second-hand smoke could save your life and/or the quality of your life.
I was talking with a neighbor who suffers with COPD, and her main issue with the disease is that her quality of life has decreased.
We are fortunate that laws are in place that prohibit smoking in schools, housing complexes and many businesses.
Some still believe in doing good deeds
Again, during a conversation with my neighbor, we discussed good deeds that we have observed.
And to our disbelief, most of the deeds happened in Walmart.
My neighbor mentioned that so many customers have, mainly, helped her with getting items that were high on the shelves.
I have encountered Noah (don't know his last name) twice at Walmart. He is the kindest child. Once, he helped put my groceries on the counter, and the second time, he helped put my groceries in my car.
Both times, the first-grader was jolly and talkative.
Considering the meanness that has engulfed America, thank God for those who are kind and rearing their children/dependents in a loving manner.
-- Maxine Beck writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.