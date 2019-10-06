The Aletheia House Community Wellness Program, Champion Church, the H.Y.P.E. Movement, Walmart, Elevating US and other businesses, organizations and groups collaborated to host the Youth Empowerment Breakfast at Champion Church on Sept. 28.
According to Aletheia House prevention specialist Dr. Adia Winfrey, the goal of the Youth Empowerment Breakfast was to improve intergenerational community relations and inspire Talladega's youth to make healthy decisions and dream big.
Furthermore, according to Winfrey, the objective was to give area youths a platform to share their perspectives on issues most important to them.
Aletheia House has served several Alabama communities for more than 40 years. It’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of individuals and communities by providing quality services.
Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative
The Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative (SDFI) is a national program of the Balm in Gilead Inc.
The SDFI is a five-state faith-based project aimed at expanding access and utilization of the Center for Disease Control's Prevent 12 Program.
The SDFI is hosted by local faith partners and supports and encourages communities and individuals to live healthier in mind, body and spirit.
The program is designed for anyone who has been diagnosed as being prediabetic, a Type 2 diabetic, or has concerns.
Classes are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the B.E. McKinney Family Life Center at 601 Scott St.
For further information, please contact lifestyle coach Anita Elston at 256-761-5316.
Charmane Grant is the coordinator.
The Rev. A.G. McKinney is the church's pastor.
Triple Threat program
Triple Threat (Revelation-Restoration-Revolution) is a program that was designed to target young adults (19-35).
The goal of the program is to stimulate lively and healthy conversations and increase church attendance amongst the targeted group.
The objective is to show movies, serve snacks and, afterwards, allow individuals to discuss their interpretations of the film and how they would have handled the situation.
Furthermore, according to a released statement, in the near future, coordinators plan to canvas the community for input on ways to increase church attendance, especially amongst the targeted group.
Triple Threat meets every fourth Sunday at 6 p.m. at the B.E. McKinney Life Center at 601 Scott St.
Gail McNeal, Dr. Erminel Trescott, Diann Lewis, John Twymon, Tracy West and Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Pastor A.G. McKinney are coordinators for the program.
Appreciating good works
In today's political climate and high-crime levels, it is so wonderful to see so many faith-based initiatives, individuals, groups and organizations trying to reach out for the betterment of humanity.
If only one is reached, a hundred more may follow.
-- Maxine Beck writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.