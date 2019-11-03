Charmane Grant and Anita Elston presented a wonderful and educational class on disease prevention and nutrition at the Greater Ebenezer Life Center on Oct. 29.
According to their literature and Anita, the Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative is a five-state faith-based project designed to expand access and utilization of the National Diabetes Prevention Program.
The goal of this multifaceted initiative is to create a sustainable infrastructure within faith-based institutions to effectively deliver diabetes prevention curriculum to the designated populations within Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida.
The Balm in Gilead Inc. also provides technical assistance and resources to faith partners, which strengthens their capacity to promote health and disease prevention centers for their members and the communities they serve.
Also, according to Anita, the class at Greater Ebenezer is not accepting new members, but classes are expected to soon start at different locations in Talladega.
Grant is the state coordinator. Elston is the Lifestyle coach.
Questions for your consideration
There was a question on the Tamron Hall Show last Thursday (Oct. 24) regarding tracking your child -- for his/her safety.
One lady said she has a son at the University of Alabama and she tracks him. Tamron even held the lady's phone and saw that the student was 1 1/4 miles from campus. The mother even knew exactly where he was, within 1 1/4 miles.
Everyone knows, especially parents, how important it is to know where your child or loved ones are and that they are safe.
Do you or your child think it is an invasion of privacy or good sense to use a cellphone app to track them daily?
Also, what do you all think about the school in Connecticut assigning its students seats at lunchtime? However, the seating chart changes during the school year.
This was a discussion on “Strahan, Sara and KeKe” on Wednesday. The audience’s greatest response was against assigned seating at lunchtime.
Strahan stated he was a "military brat," and that contributed to his ability to still communicate with anyone.
KeKe said lunchtime is the time for friends to get together.
Let's talk about this and other ways to keep our children safe.
Please email me your view(s) at 12672mb@gmail.com.
I plan to write about your comment(s) but not mention your name or further contact info.
Local Talladega College alumni group meets
The local Talladega College National Alumni Association met at Swayne Hall, on the college’s campus, Oct.27.
Old business was the Triennial Fund Raiser and a roadblock fundraiser.
New business included contacting alumni members and others regarding pledges/donations toward the Triennial Fund Raiser and a holiday gathering Dec. 15 for members in Talladega, Calhoun, Clay and Coosa counties.
According to Anita Elston, local alumni president, all funds generated from our efforts are important in addressing the ongoing financial needs of the institution. Funds are directed to Talladega College.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.